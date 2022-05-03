Selling Sunset Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More!

Selling Sunset was one of the only things that made 2020 worthwhile, and that isn’t an exaggeration. We were exposed to everything from Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet’s wedding day to Christine Quinn’s winter wonderland – and the tragic images of Chrishell Stause’s divorce – thanks to Netflix releasing seasons two and three just months apart.

That’s why we were ecstatic to learn that the show will return for both a fourth and fifth season. Yes, Netflix has announced that Season 4 of Selling Sunset will premiere later this year. Excited? Yes, you are. Continue reading to learn everything else we know about Season 4 of Selling Sunset.

When Will the Fourth Season of Selling Sunset Be Released?

Netflix confirmed when our favorite Los Angeles real estate brokers will return to our screens in October 2021, and it’s coming soon! People put November 24th in your calendars.

Also read: Selling Sunset Season 5: Season 5 of Selling Sunset Has Yet to Be Announced!

Struck by Luck App for Android: How does It Work?

Everything You Need to Know About All American Season 4

Mary Fitzgerald, while announcing the news, wrote, “REMEMBER TO SAVE THE DATE! On Wednesday, November 24, see the premiere of the new season of SELLING SUNSET on the big screen!

We can’t wait to show it to you!” Emma Hernan and Vanessa Villela, who appear to be fresh to the real estate market, will appear in Season 4. “They’re at different stages in their real estate [careers], which obviously stirs things up a little. However, I must tell you that they are quite gorgeous “In June 2021, Chrishell informed us.

Who’s Going to Return?

Most of the primary cast members fans know and love, including Chrishell, Christine, Heather Mary, and Maya, are returning for the next season, according to early social media uploads.

At the end of season 3, Davina’s future with the Oppenheim Group was uncertain, but she wasn’t the only one: Brett left to start his own company, Oppenheim Real Estate.

“It might be a war of the brokerages!” says the narrator. Christine teased “the juiciest season yet” to Glamour UK in August 2020.

Is There a Trailer for Season 4 of Selling Sunset?

On November 11th, we got our first peek at the real estate agents in action, and it looks dramatic. We meet the two new stars, Emma and Vanessa, and see some drama unfold as Christine Quinn goes on maternity leave, in addition to Jason Oppenheim informing Davina Portratz has left the firm(!) It appears to be rather decent.

Is There Still a Feud?

Fans of the Netflix series know Chrishell and Christine haven’t always gotten along, and season 4 might make things even more complicated.

There’s no friction” between Christine and her costar, she told Us in June 2021, adding, “I haven’t seen Chrishell in a really long time.” However, the Kentucky native later told Us that she and Christine are “not friends.”

Davina and Jason, who have been at odds over Davina’s $75 million listings, and Amanza and Heather, who had a squabble about co-parenting during season 2, are two other prospective feuds.

Conclusion

The drama is still going on! Season 4 of Selling Sunset may have had to take a break due to the coronavirus outbreak, but the fan favorites will be returning and better than ever very soon.

When it first aired in March 2019, the Netflix reality show starred Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Rae Young, Maya Vander, and Brett and Jason Oppenheim. Seasons 2 and 3 saw Amanza Smith join the cast, as well as a greater part for Davina Potratz, who had only appeared briefly in the first season.

The show’s stars were already excited to begin the next chapter well before the fourth season was officially confirmed in March 2021.