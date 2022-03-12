Sekirei Season 3: Latest Update Cancelled or Renewed?

Everything you need to know about Sekirei Season 3 in 2021 may be found right here, thanks to this article. You’ll also get an idea of when to expect the much anticipated new season.

Sakurako Gokurakuin has orchestrated the third season of the Sekirei manga series in Japan’s capital city of Tokyo. Sekirei Season 3 is currently being anxiously anticipated by those who have already seen the first two seasons.

On January 30, 2004, the manga series was released for the first time. On March 16, 2018, the series came to an end after more than a decade of success.

Seven Arcs produced the first season of Sekirei, which ran for a total of 12 episodes. There were 17 episodes in total, airing from July 2 through September 17 of that year. The second season of Sekirei: Pure Engagement, which broadcast on Toky MX from July 4 to September 28 of 2010, was soon announced.

The concert was a huge hit, both with the audience and the critics. However, there has been no official word about the creation of Sekirei Season 3 for years.

Why Should I Pay Attention to It Sekirei?

This is the program for you if you enjoy anime that features attractive females fighting one other in a sweet way. If that’s the case, it’s still a good film with some intriguing people to get to know. Along with all of those scant clothing, it doesn’t hurt that there are lots of fanservice shots sprinkled throughout the film.

Last but certainly not least, Sekirei season one is one of the most deserving anime seasons to have on your list of things to see before the new year gets underway once again. The second season will launch somewhere in 2020, so you’ll have plenty of time to catch up.

Sekirei Season 3 Release Date

An anonymous user who claims to work at the Seven Arcs Company, on the other hand, recently stated that the studio has plans to produce a third season of the show. If the reports are correct, the release date for Sekirei season 3 might be anytime in (early) 2022, which would be a significant milestone for the series.

Sekirei Season 3 Cast

No news on Sekirei Season 3 Casting. Sayori Ishizuka’s Chiho Hidaka is expected to play a major part in the forthcoming season. But we anticipate the majority to return:

Shinnosuke Tachibana as Minato Sahashi

Saori Hayami as Musubi

Kana Hanazaawa as Kusane

Aya Endo as Matsu

Marina Inoue as Tsukiumi

Yukana as Kazehana

Yuki Kaida as Homura

Sayaka Ohara as Miya Asama

Hitomi Nabatame as Uzume

Sekirei Season 3: Plot

Minato Sahashi, a 19-year-old high school student in Tokyo, known as Shinto Tetto in 2020, has repeatedly failed the school selection exam due to his lack of self-confidence. It’s at this time that Minato encounters Musubi, a young woman who appears to have sprung out of the sky.

The Sekirei can establish an agreement by kissing the Ashikabi, and this links them to the Ashikabi and allows them to use their full might in final confrontations with other Sekirei. Minato soon realizes that she is a “Sekirei” and chooses him as her “Ashikabi.”

An opposition known as the “Sekirei Plan” organized by Hirato Minaka of the MBI Company consists of 108 beautiful young women, attractive large women, and bishonen battling it out.

When five other Sekirei choose him as their Ashikabi, each of whom also shares an agreement with him, Minato quickly learns that being a Sekirei’s accomplice isn’t all fun and games. Both prior Sekirei Plan skirmishes and his collaborators’ rivalry for him must now be endured by Minato.

READ MORE