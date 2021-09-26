Seis Manos’ Season 2: Renewal Status and Release Date

On October 3, 2019, Powerhouse Animation stunned everyone by releasing a masterpiece in the form of Seis Manos. The series is the first Original American-Mexican anime series and was produced by Powerhouse Animation (Castlevania).

Seis Manos was premiered on Netflix, the audience loved the vintage scenario and demanded for season 2 usually after two to three months of releases Netflix announces next season but in this case, already one year has passed but there is no update.

Seis Manos Season 2 Cast

We wait for similar characters to return in the second season may as well. Danny Trejo will be back as El Balde alongside Vic Chao (Chiu).

Along with Mike Colter (Brister), Aislinn Derbez as Isabela, actor Angélica Vale as Garcia and Jonny Cruz (Jesus).

Seis Manos Season 1 Plot

The plot is set in the fictional town of San Simon in 1970s Mexico and revolves around three orphans trained in Chinese martial arts. When their mentor is killed, they join forces with an American DEA agent and a policewoman to avenge his murder.

Brad Graeber’s creation Seis Manos is an adult American animated television series. Also titled Six Hands.

The series covers the basic genres of martial arts and action.Seis Manos was written by Alvaro Rodriguez and Daniel Dominguez.Under the direction of Wilis Bullinger, the series was released with a total of 8 episodes in the first season on 3 October 2019.

Carl Thiel composed the series. Talking about the production department the executive producers of the show include Brad Graeber, Alvaro Rodriguez, Rob Pereyda, Daniel Dominguez, Ken Sasaki, and Brad Woods. Produced by Jason Williams under Powerhouse Animation Studios. and Viz Productions.

There are three main characters.

Isabela – the eldest sibling of the Seis Manos, who acts as the heart for the trio keeping them together. She is a practitioner of the Hung Ga style of Chinese Martial Arts, and like her fighting style, she is a down-to-earth person.

Chiu – an old Chinese Kung-fu master who has trained the trio of orphans, Isabela, Jesús, and Silencio. Chiu has some knowledge of the evil of which El Balde is a part, but dies after fighting Jaimito in “Toppled”.

The trio learns that Chiu was an assassin in his youth, and stole a treasure with immortality to hide it from his evil mentor. Voiced by Vic Chao.

El Balde – The main antagonist. He was either mainly or partly responsible for the tragedies that led to the life paths of the Seis Manos. As a boy, his mother used his love for her to kill his father, and when she was to die from cancer, he buried her alive in a coffin which is also a statue of Santa Nucifera.

As a cartel kingpin, he had plans that are reaching across Mexico with the use of his black powder from the Santa Nucifera statue. Voiced by Danny Trejo

Seis Manos Season 2 Netflix Release Date

Assuming that Seis Manos will be renewed, we aren’t expecting to see the second season for a long time. If it follows the same release schedule as Castlevania, the second season won’t be available until 2021. There were fifteen months in between the first and second seasons of Castlevania.

Anime fans are used to long waits, but hopefully, Seis Manos fans will hear some good news soon.

Is Seis Manos An Anime?

Yes, It’s a Netflix anime that revolves around three orphans trained in Chinese martial arts. When their mentor is killed, they join forces with an American DEA agent and a policewoman to avenge his murder.

Will The Anime Seis Manos Season 2 Return?

The inaugural season of the anime series got a great response from the audience. It even has a 100% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The critics praised the show, and it was trending on Netflix as well. Last year, the creators of the anime series also teased that they already have a script for its sequel. Therefore, the chances for Seis Manos Season 2 to happen are very high. The sequel will also be profitable for the producers, just like its first season. So, fans can expect Netflix to officially announce the second season later this year.