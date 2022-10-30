When Does the Season for the NBA Start? Thing You Need to Know!

The National Basketball Association (NBA) has made it easy for basketball fans to keep track of their favorite game. Since the association has been around for a long time, it has built a system called the NBA season. This is a busy time of year when basketball teams play against each other in the most organized way.

The NBA season usually starts on October 1 and ends in April. Aside from the game itself, this fixed date makes it easier to keep people’s attention and keep things in order.

You could learn everything you need to know about the NBA season from this article.

What Dates Does the NBA Season Start and End?

The beginning and end dates of each NBA season are predetermined and have been unchanged for a few seasons now; however, the pandemic required certain adjustments to be made to these dates. As a result, it shouldn’t come as too much of a shock that the association is attempting to get the dates back on track.

What Time Does NBA Camp Start?

There is a training camp for the players before the regular season starts. This camp lasts for three weeks, and it usually ends on September 28. The regular season then begins on October 19 and lasts until April 10. If there were no changes or delays, a season would end in April.

The playoffs, which are usually not a part of the season, are not included in this end date, though. A play-in tournament for the seventh and eighth seeds in the Western and Eastern Conferences ends the season on April 12 and April 15, respectively. The season is set to end on April 10.

The playoffs will then start on April 16 and end on June 19, with Game 7 of the NBA Finals being played as soon as possible.

The NBA draught will take place on June 23, and the All-Star break will be the weekend of February 18-20.

The winner of the last season, the Milwaukee Bucks, would play the Brooklyn Nets on the first day of the new season. During a regular NBA season, there are usually between 5 and 16 different plays set for each month.

Who Are the Teams on the First Night?

On Opening Night, October 19, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. ET, the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets will play a rematch of the Eastern Semifinals from last season. The Los Angeles Lakers play the Golden State Warriors at 10 p.m. ET. TNT.

On October 20, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. ET, the Boston Celtics will play against the New York Knicks, and at 10 p.m. ET, the Denver Nuggets will play against the Phoenix Suns. Both of the games will be shown on ESPN.

What Are the Plans for the NBA Season of 2022-2023?

In 2022–2023, the NBA season will go back to its usual schedule of 82 games. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the last two seasons were cut down to 72 games. The game tournament will decide who gets the last two spots in each league’s playoffs from the first round to the NBA Finals. Each game in the finals will be played in the normal best-of-seven format.

Watching basketball is a lot of fun during the NBA playoffs. Many basketball fans won’t care about the regular season because they want to watch the playoffs. The playoffs start in the middle of April and end at the start of June.

In 2022, the NBA draught will also be in June, right after the end of the playoffs and much closer to the end of the college basketball season. The 2021 draught is set for July 29, while the 2020 draught was on November 18.

After the COVID-19 pandemic threw the league off for the last two seasons, these dates will get the league back on track.

Has There Ever Been a Great Start to an NBA Season?

In the history of the NBA season, there have been a few goods starts to the season. The Los Angeles Lakers started the 1971–72 season by going on a 33-game winning streak, which was led by Jerry West. During the 82-game season, the team won 69 and lost 13 games. This was the best record of any team in the history of the league.

Since then, the NBA record for most wins in a season has been broken twice. The first time was in 1995/96 when the Chicago Bulls won 72 games but also lost 10.

Steph Curry and Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors set a new record in 2015–16 by winning 73 games and losing only nine.

Conclusion

The 2022–2023 NBA season will go back to its usual schedule of 82 games. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the last two seasons were cut down to 72 games. The NBA draught will also be in June, right after the end of the playoffs.