Season 2 of the Squid Game Lee Jung-Statement jae’s is a Concerning One

The first season of South Korea’s Squid Game became Netflix’s most-watched original program when it shattered all of Bridgerton’s records for viewership. Estimates provided by Netflix indicate that just 17 days after its debut, it has attracted more than 111 million viewers all across the world, breaking the record previously held by Bridgerton (82 million viewers). According to a study that was published in Bloomberg, as of the 23rd day, around 132 million individuals have viewed at least two minutes of the event.

Storyline sketched out for the second season

The conclusion of the series left viewers wanting more. A recent update from one of the show’s stars, on the other hand, may serve to dampen expectations in advance of potential new seasons. According to statements made by Lee Jung-Jae in an interview with PEOPLE, Hwang Dong-hyuk, the creator, producer, and director of Squid Game, does not yet have a complete storyline sketched out for the second season of the show.

During the conversation, he made the following statement: “It seems like Dong-hyuk is having a lot of trouble writing the script. In all honesty, I intended to inquire about it with director Hwang as well.”

Lee made it quite apparent that he is excited to see what Hwang and the other members of the creative team can come up with to match the expectations of the audience. “But you know, when there’s this present that you want… you’re waiting for that [and] you’re so thrilled to have it, you don’t want to have it little by little,” Lee remarked. He also vouched for the fact that Hwang has a wide variety of perspectives.

A mysterious salesman approaches: The chance to win the Game

The dystopian series serves as something of a commentary on the current economic situation and the challenges that the people of South Korea are facing. A mysterious salesman approaches 456 people from all walks of life, all of whom are suffocated by crippling debt and have no way to get back on their feet.

He offers them the opportunity to take part in a game whose winning prize is 45.6 billion South Korean Won, but only if they agree to play for their chance to win the game.

They are escorted by a man in a mask to an unknown location, which is guarded by unknown others also wearing masks. They are given the task of playing games that are designed for younger children, and those who are unable to finish the games are eliminated from the competition.

On the other hand, an essential piece of information is concealed, which the players only uncover as they progress through the game. In this context, being eliminated equals dying.

Organizing Real-Life Squid Games

The show’s popularity was driven both by word-of-mouth and by trends that emerged on social media. People all across Instagram started producing dalgona candy, selling Squid Game-themed costumes for Halloween, and organizing real-life Squid Games (without the murders, of course!). Instagram is a photo-sharing and video-sharing social networking website owned by Facebook.

Some fans are apprehensive that the show won’t be able to live up to its previous level of success in subsequent seasons because Squid Game was such a runaway success.

Jung-Jae, on the other hand, continues to be “enthusiastic” even though some of the challenges Dong-hyuk is facing while attempting to create a second season have been revealed.

Netflix: Squid Game will be Available Soon

He added, saying, “You want the complete package all at once, so I’m simply waiting for director Hwang to give me the complete scenario, and I’m enthusiastic about it.”

The statements made by Jung-Jae came not long after Netflix announced that a reality series based on Squid Game will soon be available to watch on the streaming service.

The new game show will be called Squid Game: The Challenge, and it will include people competing in games based on the series for a cash reward of three million pounds.