Scream 5: When Will the Movie Be Coming?

Everything You Want To Know About Scream 5

Another installment of Scream is on its way. Here you’ll find out who will be in Scream 5 and what the plot will entail.

This post was recently reviewed and is up to date as of May 17, 2021.

With new directors, the Scream series is ready to return to screens. The real question is whether the narrative will be continued or started from scratch.

We know that David Arquette, better known as Dewey Riley, will reprise his role in the slasher franchise. While Sidney Prescott is “looking forward to it,” her mother Katherine has been missing since October 31st, 1980.

Who Will Play Ghostface In Scream 5?

The thrill of David Arquette’s return to the sets of Scream 5 as the Woodsboro Sheriff, Dewey Riley, who gets stabbed a lot, is reported by The Hollywood Reporter. John Arquette is ecstatic to be reprising his role as Dewey Riley in Scream 9, according to the actor. He’s thrilled to be back with his Scream family, he adds.

It is unclear if Courteney Cox will reprise her role as Monica, but the prospects for Sidney Prescott’s return are looking up.

Neve Campbell, a.k.a. According to a quote from Rotten Tomatoes, renowned screenwriter and producer M. Night Shyamalan is in talks with the studio about a new chapter of the series.

Campbell’s Twitter followers are demanding that he be included in the film at any cost. Take a look at this tweet from a fan of the Scream.

The film will be directed by Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, with Neve Campbell apparently having faith in them. According to Deadline, the producers wrote Campbell a letter regarding the influence that Wes Craven has had on them and how they wanted to pay tribute to him with the new Scream film.

When the original Scream film premiered on Christmas Day in 1996, things were far different. Because of its odd release date, the film was considered a failure. Right? Who would want to watch a frightening film on Christmas? When Dimension Films asked angsty youths, “Do you like scary cinema?” ‘No.’ One of my friends, who was also sitting at the bar, urged me to give it a try.

When I asked why they had responded so positively, he explained that this place has incredible decor and is very pleasing to the eye. The crowd responded strongly in the negative while surprisingly exclaiming, “Yes!” The tale of how Nick, Beagle, and Professor Marmaduke came to be has become folklore.

Since the premiere of Scream 4 in 2011, there had been reports of a comeback for the franchise, and now it has arrived.

When Is The Next Scream Movie Out?

The fifth season of Scream was scheduled to start filming in May 2020 and premiere in 2021. The epidemic scared people away, causing them to flee the country. We may, however, take some solace in knowing that production began as soon as was feasible. Collider reported that, according to COVID-19 standards, filming on Scream 5 will begin this year in Wilmington, North Carolina.

The film is now scheduled to premiere on January 14, 2022.

Here is the Trailer of Scream 5. enjoy watching.

Who Will Be The Director Of Scream 5?

In 2015, Craven, the director of Scream films as well as The People Under The Stairs and A Nightmare on Elm Street, passed away at the age of 74. The pair Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin took over the responsibility of completing Jim’s masterpiece, Scream. The pair had directed a thriller called Ready or Not that was released in 2019. The film was vicious, creative, and razor-sharp, leaving the directing team with a claim to the Scream franchise.

The co-directors of the Scream films and Wes Craven’s works couldn’t convey how much they were influenced and inspired as fans by the movies and works. They claimed that the films had inspired them for decades, and that they were privileged to be a part of the franchise.

What Will be the Plot of Scream 5?

We have no idea if the new Scream film will provide a fresh start or continue the Scream stories. With Arquette and Campbell in negotiations, we believe that the film will show the gang getting together, with a few newbies that Ghostface torments. It appears as though fans are as well.

In 2011, screenwriter Kevin Williamson stated that a new trilogy was in the works with the survivors of Scream 4, hinting at future installments. However, no story information was disclosed. Let’s get started with the fifth installment of Scream, which is known as Scream 5.