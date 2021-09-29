When Will the Scream 5 Be Salted?

Movies like A Nightmare on Elm Street and Scream make the audience involved in the thriller drama. The viewers start feeling the sensations and get related to the story. They find it horrifying.

After such a long time, a sequel of Scream is all set to release in 2022. Here you will find the information about it.

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are the directors of the meta slasher film. The series of Scream got its first release in 1996 and is still running.

James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick are the writers of the upcoming fifth part of the movie.

Release Date Updates on Tiger King Season 2

James Vanderbilt, Paul Neinstein, Chad Villella, and William Sherak are the producers of the American movie.

What Is The Plotline Of The Movie Scream 5?

The original story follows the plot after the death of the mother of Sidney Prescott. Sidney and her friends, a group of teenagers, started receiving some strange phone calls. The phone calls were coming from the side of a crazy serial killer. The serial killer wore a white mask and a large black robe and was looking for some revenge.

Cancelled Or Renewed Legion Season 4

The killer was known by the name Ghostface and asked a question to the teenagers about their favourite scary movie. He used to murder them with an eight-inch knife and with the same method of storytelling. The teenage girl and the gang become the target of the killer. The story revolves around the methods they use to protect themselves and their loved ones from him.

Talking about the fifth instalment of the movie, we are not completely aware of the entire cast. So, it is quite difficult to conclude. What we have is just that a young woman will return to her old town and encounter the cases of notorious murders done by a white-masked person. We are not sure that the makers are talking about Sidney or not.

But we can say that it could be a reference to the return of Sidney and the entire cast. However, everyone is sure that we could see the classic Ghostface again on the big screen, killing the victims with his knife.

The Release Date: When Will The Fifth Installment Of The Movie Be Released On The Big Screen?

The announcement of the new add-up in the Scream franchise was made on 29th August 2020. Spyglass announced the release date to be on 14th January 2022. However, the title of the movie won’t be Scream 5 but only Scream. It aims to launch a fresh idea under the same name. The movie is not in continuation with the previous projects. Filming and post-production have come to an end.

Latest Update On ‘Open Water 2’ Ending Mystery Revealed

What Are The Names Of The Characters Involved In The Movie Scream 5?

Dewey Riley, played by David Arquette, is the second protagonist of the movie. He is the sheriff of the town and is quite intelligent and mature. He always tried to protect his little sister named Tatum Riley and a best friend named Sidney Prescott at the time of the murder spree. He was once nearly killed by Ghostface. He also investigated the murder spree. He got married to Gale.

Sidney Prescott, played by Neve Campbell, is the main protagonist of the movie. She proved herself as the survivor during the fight with Woodsboro killers. She wanted to live a normal life later on, but the Ghostface killers found her again. She also wrote a book that helped people coping up with their respective traumas.

Gale Weathers, played by Courteney Cox, is the third main character of the series. She is the reporter who catches the eyes of everyone. She fell in love with Dewey Riley and got married to him while stopping the original three Ghostface killing spree. She has quite rude and bossy behaviour and can go up to great depths for a good story.

The voice of Ghostface is done by Roger L. Jackson. Ghostface, also known as Woodboro Killer, is the main villain of the series. He has been named so because of the rubber Halloween mask. The killers used to do murders by wearing Ghostface costumes. He calls the victims on phone and murders them with an eight-inch knife after threatening.

Judy Hicks, played by Marley Shelton, is a deputy police officer who is working with the Sheriff of the town, Dewey Riley.

Some other cast members involved in the movie are:

Melissa Barrera

Jenna Ortega

Jack Quaid

Dylan Minnette

Jasmin Savoy Brown

Sonia Ben Ammar

Mikey Madison

Mason Gooding

Kyle Gallner

What Are The Ratings Of The Series Scream?

The movie has got an average rating over the Internet from the audience and critics. Scream 4 has received a score of 60% on the Tomatometer, based on 187 reviews. The audience score of the movie is 56% on Rotten Tomatoes, based on more than 50,000 ratings.

Scream 4 has a rating of 6.1 out of 10 on IMDb.

Where Can We Watch The Movie Scream 4?

The last sequel of the series can be found in many places over the Internet. You can watch Scream 4 on Amazon Prime after subscription. You can also buy or rent it from there.

It is also available on Hulu and Airtel Xstream. You can watch it on Hulu on a seven days free trial.

You can buy the movie from Vudu and Google Play.

Conclusion:

Scream 5 is all set to release in January. If you are not aware of the franchise, then you can watch the series over the various websites mentioned above.

After reading the plot, what do you think who will return? We expect Sidney to return. Let’s see what surprise we are going to have.

Until then, keep Screaming!