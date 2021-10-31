Scissor Seven Season 4 Release Date : Is it confirmed?

The release date for the fourth season of Scissor Seven is finally here! We know you’ve been waiting patiently, and we can’t wait to share this new season with you. So without any further ado, let’s get into what we know about the upcoming season. Click on the link below to watch a trailer for our newest episode!

Scissor Seven is an animated action-adventure comedy series about a hitman with amnesia named Scissors, who’s terrible at his job and frequently goes after the wrong person. He works as a hairdresser during the day to pay off his debt while frantically attempting to recover his mind. Despite his limited abilities, the hilarious hero usually finds a solution to his problems. Since it premiered on April 25, 2018, the assassin’s hilarious escapades have delighted audiences all around the world.

The action-based series has a large international following and is praised by critics for its humorous and engaging story. Many people are wondering whether or not their favorite characters will return once the third season concludes. Don’t worry if you’re thinking the same thing; we’ve got you covered.

Scissor Seven Season 4 Storyline

In the season 3 finale, Thirteen awakens from a strange dream in which she has been given her life’s purpose. But, before she can consider her history, Seven has vanished. She resolves to defend her buddy right now and begins looking for him. After seven days, he has fallen into awful condition. By the time she finds him, however, he is in poor shape. The protagonist is suffering from black ice poisoning, which is sapping him of his memories and weakening him.

Shimen, Manjusaka, and Blackbird appear to be set on destroying Seven, with Thirteen now standing in their way. Blackbird is engaged in a fierce fight while Manjusaka watches. The disparity in her abilities against the enemy is compensated for by the power of Thousand Demon Daggers, and she is able to defeat him.

With his last two patients, however, Seven is in a tenuous situation as the black ice venom spreads quickly. It took him a long time to get used to his new life on Chicken Island and build relationships. If the hero’s memories go, he must face a blank future. We can’t forget that Manjusaka and Shimen’s future move is also unknown, even if Thirteen defeats Blackbird in a titanic battle.

The next season will most likely address these two concerns, and fans will be hopeful that Seven can recover from the negative effects of black ice poison and resume his amusing schemes.

Scissor Seven Season 4 cast

In the English version of the series, actor and comedian Ronny Chieng plays aspiring assassin Seven. Chieng has been a Daily Show correspondent since 2015 and has appeared in such as Godzilla vs. Kong and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, among other movies.

According to Radiotimes.com, Jas Patrick (as Genshin Impact) is set to return as blue chicken best buddy Dai Bo, with Jill Bartlett (as the American Dad) in the cast as flying chicken, Xiao Fei.

The following are the cast of Thirteen, which will be helmed by Jiang Jiesheng. The Witcher- Nightmare of the Wolf’s Jennie Kwan, Karen Huie from Ghost of Tsushima, and Lawrence Saint-Victor from The Bold and Beautiful will star in the film.

Scissor Seven Season 4 Release Date

The third season of Scissor Seven is available on Netflix worldwide on October 3, 2021. The third season has 10 episodes, each being approximately 16-20 minutes in duration. From January to May 2021, the animated series aired on Sohu Video, iQIYI, Youku, Tencent Video and Bilibili in China.

Here’s all we know so far about the fourth season of the program. The cast and crew of the previous episodes have not formally committed to the series’ fourth season. The future of the cartoon program is largely contingent on its domestic reception, which has been surprisingly favorable in recent years. The growing number of excellent evaluations and stellar ratings in the West and across the world are now a further incentive.

Although it’s too early to tell whether viewers in other countries will enjoy the third season, the final episode ends on a cliffhanger, with Seven combating the symptoms of black ice poisoning, which is destroying his memories and making him weaker. The unsatisfying conclusion reveals the film’s producers’ active wish to produce a sequel, since the show is continuously gaining popularity throughout the world and receiving excellent reviews. The aforementioned arguments virtually assure that the cartoon series will continue for a fourth season.

It may premiere in China around the middle of 2022 if it is renewed in the coming months. International fans, on the other hand, will have to wait a long time. The Chinese-dubbed version was released six months after the film’s completion in that country. With that in mind, Scissor Seven season 4 is expected to premiere worldwide throughout early 2023.

Scissor Seven Season 4 Episodes

The fourth season of Scissor Seven is still in the works, although no official decision has been made yet. If Season 4 of Scissor Killer is produced and Netflix purchases the rights, the license should be for ten episodes of roughly twenty-five minutes each, as it was in prior seasons.

Scissor Seven Season 4 Trailer

There is no current release date for season four of Scissor Seven. So there will be no trailer for a long time. Keep an eye on this space, and we’ll let you know as soon as the trailer is out.