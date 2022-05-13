SBI Pension Seva App Download: How to Register?

What is the new Portal’s functionality? Where can I learn more? The SBI Pension Seva App account will be discussed in this post. This document contains all of the information you need concerning this Pension Account, including how to begin one-time registration.

If you need additional information or are having trouble downloading the app on your Android phone, call the customer service phone number.

Sbi Pension Seva: How Does It Work?

Anyone having a pension account at any SBI branch can access PensionSeva.sbi, a new online resource from the State Bank of India.

The Pension Portal allows you to create an account, download your pension slip/form 16, verify your pension transactions, look up the status of your life certificate, and more. You can also acquire a sheet from the gateway to figure out how much you owe.

Beneficiaries with a State Bank of India Pension account can now receive SMS alerts about pension payments, receive a pension slip in the mail, and submit a life certificate at any State Bank location.

Where Can I Get the SBI Pension Seva App?

Android and iOS phones do not support the SBI Pension Seva app.

This is a “Web App,” which means it can only be seen on a web browser.

You cannot access your SBI pension Seva Account on your phone using a separate app from the State Bank of India.

However, this does not preclude the owner of a Pension account from accessing account information through a mobile device.

With your phone’s browser, navigate to https://www.pensionseva.sbi/.

You can access your National Pension System (NPS) account using your smartphone and the NSDL e-Gov App.

If you are a member of any NPS Scheme, however, this program will work for you.

SBI Pension Seva Registration Is Just Required Once

The online site can be used to create or access SBI Pension Time Registration. People who already have a PPO account can use the official portal to create an account. A step-by-step guide to writing on the new website can be found here:

For additional information, go to https://www.pensionseva.sbi/, the official website.

In the header area, tap the “New User Registration” button.

You must enter your pension account number and date of birth, according to the PPO.

Enter the Captcha Code and click the Next button to confirm your information.

Your Branch Code and Email Address must be entered.

To verify, choose a new password and re-enter your old one.

You must also choose two security questions as well as the answers to those questions.

When you submit your pension Seva SBI Form 16 and your Pension Slip, the Income Tax Department requires form 16A, often known as the TDS certificate.

This certificate is required when TDS is deducted on non-paying income, such as pensions. You can download Form 16 and your Pension Slip after login into your online account.

SBI Pension Seva Has a Toll-free Phone Number

You can contact the SBI Pension Seva Customer Care Number if you have a question or a problem with your SBI Pension Account. Customers can call the State Bank of India’s toll-free numbers at any time.

Here’s how you can reach out to us for your convenience:

customerservice.pensionseva@sbi.co.in is the email address to utilize to contact customer service.

To contact Customer Support, text UNHAPPY to 8008202020 or phone 1800-425-3800 or 1800-112-211 toll-free.

Conclusion

SBI offers an online pension Seva portal app for Android and PC that can be accessed via any web browser. If you wish to use the SBI pension Seva app, you must first go to their official website.

Pension slip or Form 16 downloading, pension transaction details, Arrear calculation sheet downloading, life certificate status inquiry, and pension profile details are all available there. Jeevan Pramaan-related services are also available through the SBI pension Seva portal app.

FAQ’s

Is there an Android app for SBI Pension Seva?

What exactly is ‘SBI Cares’?

In a short time, the Chairman’s initiative for SBI’s older citizens, ‘SBI Cares,’ became a reality. It gives me great pleasure to provide innovative services to SBI Retirees and Pensioners. P&PMD is prepared to provide more such services in the future, with specialized IT HRMS support. Process for Submitting a Life Certificate by a Team of Human Resources.

In India, how many cppcs does SBI have?

SBI has 16 CPPCs at all Local Head Office locations and one specific CPPC for Defence pensioners in Allahabad to meet the geographical distribution of pensioners. All of these CPPCs are under the jurisdiction of the Government Accounts Department in Mumbai, with pension processing centralized at the CDC-CPPC in Navi Mumbai.