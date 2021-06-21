Sasha spends her husband's birthday in worship in the United States: "honor" – who

+



Sasha in worship with Josho Ficurido (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

Sasha She passed her husband's birthday, Joey Ficurido, As he wishes, praised a service in Orlando, USA. This Sunday afternoon (20), the gospel singer shared recordings at the church, one of which is that the Beloved will appear with him on the altar. During the day, they had fun at Disney parks.

"Yesterday was my birthday, and I'm proud to have spent that day with the people I love the most in life. Thank you, Jesus, for the kind news I received," he said on the social networking site.

João Figueiredo Praise (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

Sasha and Jono arrived in the country on June 10 and soon went to get the Govt-19 vaccine. In many places in the United States, anyone can be vaccinated without any proven link in the country.

In Florida, the epidemic is thought to be under control and people are no longer required to wear masks.