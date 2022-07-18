Sarah Shahi Net Worth: What is Her Annual Income From Her Career?

Sarah Shahi, an American television actress and a former cheerleader for the National Football League, has accumulated a net worth of $5 million US as of the year 2022. Her birth name is Aahoo Jahansouz Shahi, although she goes by the name Sarah professionally. Her role as Kate Reed in the American legal comedy-drama show Fairly Legal, which aired from 2011 to 2012, is mostly responsible for her widespread recognition.

In addition, Sarah Shahi is well-known for her roles as Carmen on the show “The L Word” and Sameen Shaw in the drama series “Person of Interest,” which is a science fiction criminal show. The actress started her career at a young age, and she rose to prominence very rapidly to become one of the most successful actors in the film industry.

She became even more well-known for her roles as characters such as Sonya Aragon on “The Sopranos,” “Killer Frost” on “Young Justice,” and “Mara Kint” on “Reverie,” and a great many others in various television shows.

Name Sarah Shahi Net Worth 2022 $5 Million Age 42 Annual Salary $700,000 Profession Actor, Model,

Cheerleader

Sarah Shahi Early Life

On January 10, 1980, Sarah Shahi entered this world in Euless, Texas, in the United States of America. She has now reached the age of 42. Her father, an Iranian architect and interior designer named Abbas Jahansouz Shahi, and her mother, also an Iranian interior designer named Mah Monir Soroush Azar, are also designers.

When her parents divorced, she was just ten years old at the time. The actress has a sibling named Samantha Shahi who is a little bit younger than her, as well as an older brother by the name of Cyrus Shahi.

She received her high school education at Trinity High School in her native state of Texas, where she had a strong passion for athletics and served as captain of the volleyball and basketball teams.

After she finished high school, she enrolled at Southern Methodist University with the intention of majoring in Theater and English. However, she did not complete her education and instead left the university to pursue a career in acting.

Sarah Shahi Career

In the year 2000, Sarah Shahi got her start in the entertainment industry by appearing in the romantic comedy “Dr. T and the Women” as a background performer. It was in the same year that she made her debut on television, and the episode of City Guys titled “Shock Treatment” served as her introduction to television audiences. Later in the year 2005, Sarah had a recurring part in the television drama The L Word as the character Carmen de la Pica Morales.

After that, she appeared in a variety of roles on television shows such as Supernatural, Dawson’s Creek, Reba, and Alias, amongst others. In the second season of the terrifying television drama Sleeper Cell, Sarah played the role of Farah. Her portrayal of Farah is largely responsible for her rise to fame across the globe.

She was cast in the crime thriller “The Sopranos” after having a lot of success, and in the same year, she had a small part in the movie “Rush Hour 3,” portraying Zoe. Both of these roles were in the same year.

Since then, Sarah has been in a wide variety of films and television episodes, some of which are as follows: Spin City, City Guys, Boston Public, Alias, Old School, ER, Dawson’s Creek, A Lot Like Love, and many others. After that, she was cast in her first main role on the crime drama television show “Life,” in which she played the part of investigator Dani Reese.

She received a lot of compliments for her performance from both the public and the reviewers. She was nominated for numerous prizes for her performance in the series, and she ended up winning the majority of them. In 2009, she reprised her role as Facing Kate’s protagonist for a second time on the television show of the same name.

The role of Sylvester Stallone’s daughter in the American action film Bullet to the Head was then presented to her, and she seized the opportunity. Modeling was where Shahi began her professional life, and in 1997, she won the title of Miss Fort Worth, which was her first major victory. According to a report that appeared in a subsequent issue of Maxim Magazine in 2005, she ranked number 90 on their “Hot 100” list.

The following year, she achieved a ranking of #88, and in 2012, Shahi was recognized as the sexiest woman in the world, which moved her up to the #36 slot on the list. After then, she was featured on the cover of the issue of Maxim magazine titled “TV’s Hottest Girls.” The actress has not only been nominated for several accolades but has also taken home a few of them.

Sarah Shahi’s Net Worth

It is anticipated that Sarah Shahi’s wealth would be close to $5 million in the United States by the year 2022. She has appeared in a significant number of films and television shows, both of which have contributed to her financial success. Because the majority of the roles she portrayed were such enormous successes, many noteworthy projects came her way.

The actress has been in a number of critically acclaimed films and television episodes, including Chicago Fire, Person of Interest, Life, and The L Word, amongst others. In addition to her career as an actress, Sarah has spent time in the armed forces and made a significant amount of money while cheering for the Dallas Cowboys.

She finished the year 2007 on the AfterEllen.com hotlist at position number five. In addition, she appeared as Jessica Russo on seven episodes of the crime drama television show The Rookie. Sarah Shahi has an annual salary that exceeds $700,00.

Sarah Shahi Personal Life

In August of 2004, Sarah Shahi began a relationship with the well-known actor Steve Howey. They were introduced to one another while filming the television sitcom Reba. In 2007, they announced their engagement, and the following year, in February of 2009, they wed in Las Vegas. Just four months after she tied the knot, Sarah gave birth to her first child, a son whom she named William Wolf Howey.

In March of 2015, Shahi and Howey became parents to twins. The boy was given the name Knox Blue, while the girl was given the name Violet Moon. However, in February of 2021, they made the painful decision to end their relationship and started the divorce process.

In May of 2020, Sarah Shahi began a romantic relationship with Adam Demos, and on December 31, 2020, the two of them announced on social media that they were dating.

Conclusion

Bonjour to all of you! This brings us to the conclusion of this piece, in which we discussed Sarah Shahi’s life narrative as well as her net worth. She is considered to be one of the most well-known American actors working in Hollywood today.

She rose to prominence thanks to her starring parts in critically acclaimed television series such as Fairly Legal, Person of Interest, Supernatural, The Sopranos, and Chicago Fire.

At the moment, Sarah Shahi has a net worth of $5 million, and it appears that this number will increase very favorably in the years to come.