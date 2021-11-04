Here’s Why Netflix Canceled Santa Clarita Diet Season 4?

Netflix has canceled Santa Clarita Diet Season 4! Let’s find out why?

The show, which stars Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant as a married couple who lead a normal suburban life until she becomes undead and starts craving human flesh, was one of the streaming service’s most popular shows.

It is unclear why Netflix decided to cancel the series but it is speculated that they are not renewing their contract with Lionsgate TV. Sign this petition to bring back Santa Clarita Diet!

Here’s Why Santa Clarita Diet Season 4 Was Cancelled by Netflix?

After being quite successful, Netflix announced that the fourth season of the comic series had not been renewed.

Santa Clarita Diet has been canceled by Netflix, as confirmed Friday by the fact that the Drew Barrymore-Timothy Olyphant zombie comedy-adventure will not be renewed beyond the three seasons that have already been produced and aired.

‘The world had never seen a “zom-com” until Santa Clarita Diet, and we’re grateful to creator Victor Fresco for bringing this concept to Netflix,’ Netflix announced yesterday. The executive producers issued their own statement in which they expressed their gratitude to the firm for taking a chance on the program.

They were ‘totally into’ what we were doing. They loved our art and even wanted to collaborate with us on future shows. In a statement given to the pair, they wrote, ‘They were completely behind us and had a wonderful attitude toward everything we did.’ Until about noon today.

They were, nevertheless, just one phone call from being a perfect studio. Not bad. Everything ends. This was a thing. And so it ended. We’ll miss it, but we’re proud of the work we accomplished and will always be grateful for the passion and support from our audience.

According to a Book of Joel passage, if it were up to them, Sheila and Joel would continue for another 10,000 years.

The cancellation of Bloodline by Netflix was a surprising move, since just a year ago, original programming head Cindy Holland and her team appeared to believe in the program’s longevity.

The cast was particularly strong in the series, with actors such as Barrymore and Olyphant, and the reviews were solid. According to sources in the industry, the show generated decent viewership numbers, but no one knows exactly how many people watched it.

The executives, therefore, are just as concerned about a variety of criteria, if not more. Even more than those on linear TV, the Netflix series gets increasingly expensive after three or four seasons in production.

The cost-per-viewer can be damaged if the audience size doesn’t rise. The company is looking to feature shows that entice subscribers to sign up for the service for the first time, and the new series is expected to draw new and different audiences rather than repeat viewers.