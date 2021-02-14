Sanofi CEO: The vaccine candidate will not be ready in 2021

Sanofi CEO Paul Hudson said the CVIT-19 vaccine candidate the company will develop will not be ready in 2021.

“The vaccine may not be ready this year, but it could be used at a later stage if the fight against variation is to continue.” Reuters reports Hudson told the French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche.

The CEO did not give any other details, the report said.

Hill has approached the company to comment.

Sanofi has partnered with US-based Translate Bio Last June To develop a vaccine based on MRNA technology. Vaccines from Pfizer / Bioendech and Moderna – both approved for emergency use in the United States – also use this technology.

Reuters reports that clinical trials of the company’s vaccine will begin this quarter, and in December Sanofi said the “early possible approval” of the vaccine was the second half of 2021.

Sanofi Announced in December Interim results of a 1/2 phase clinical trial of a single vaccine being developed with the UK-based GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) produced lower immunity in the candidate to the elderly. At the time, the company said it may be due to insufficient concentrations of antigen as the immune system is weakened.

The company plans to launch a phase 2B test of the vaccine later this month, which will delay its availability in the second half of 2021.

The news comes after Sanofi announced In late January This will allow Pfizer and Bioentech to produce their vaccine levels from facilities in Frankfurt, Germany starting this summer.