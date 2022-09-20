Sandeep Maheshwari: A Great Photographer, Entrepreneur, and Public Speaker!

Sandeep Maheshwari is a business owner, a public speaker, and a photographer. He started and runs ImagesBazaar, which has the largest collection of Indian images in the world.

Sandeep Maheshwari was born in New Delhi, India, on September 28, 1980, making him 41 years old as of 2021. The star sign for him is Libra.

He went to Kirori Mal College to get his Bachelor’s in Commerce, but he quit in the last year of school. After that, he took a short course in photography for two weeks.

Family, Caste & Wife

Roop Kishore Maheshwari is his father’s name, and Shakuntala Rani Maheshwari is his mother’s name. She is his sister. His family owned an aluminum business that went out of business.

He is married to Ruchi Maheshwari, and the two of them have a daughter and a son both named Hriday Maheshwari.

Career

At the age of 19, Sandeep started his career as a model, but he had to stop because he was being used and harassed in that field. He started a company called Mash Audio Visuals Pvt. Ltd. with the goal of helping many models.

He then started making portfolios of the models. In 2002, he started a new business that failed after six months. He started “ImagesBazaar” in 2006.

Awards to Sandeep Maheshwari

In 2013, the Entrepreneur India Summit named him the Creative Entrepreneur of the Year.

The Global Youth Marketing Forum gave him or her the Star Youth Achiever Award.

The British Council, which is part of the British High Commission, gave out the Young Creative Entrepreneur Award.

“Business World” magazine named him one of India’s most promising business people.

On July 30, 2021, he posted on Instagram that his "Life Changing Seminar Video" was the world's most watched "Life Changing Self-Education Video" according to the Guinness World Records.

Facts About Sandeep Maheshwari

He took 10,000 photos of 122 models in 10 hours and 45 minutes, which is the world record.

Some of his morals come from ideas like “Never Fear Failures” and “Be True to Yourself and Others.”

He lives by the simple mantra "Asaan hai" (It's easy) and talks about it.

and talks about it. He started out as a photographer on his own, without a studio. He chose to rent studios instead.

ImagesBazaar was not hard to set up. So, Sandeep was the only one who answered the phone, gave advice, and took pictures.

Imagesbazaar has more than 7,000 customers from 45 countries and the largest collection of Indian photos in the world.

He is not only a successful businessman, but also a guide, mentor, role model, and youth icon for millions of people all over the world.

All of his seminars and talks are free of charge.

He has been in almost all of the top magazines, newspapers, and news shows, like The Economic Times, India Today, CNBC-TV18, IBN7, ET NOW, NewsX, and more.

When a fellow model showed him her portfolio, it made him want to learn more about photography. The pictures were taken in such a unique way that he became interested in learning how to take pictures.

He also worked for a company called "Japan Life," where he was paid a lakh per month.

where he was paid a lakh per month. He put everything he knew about marketing in a book. The book is different because you read it backward.

He also worked with a friend to run an event called "Dix 2000," which left him with debts and no money.

which left him with debts and no money. He once told me that “Inspiration: Your Ultimate Calling” by Wayne Dyer,

by Wayne Dyer, “The Power of Your Subconscious Mind” by Joseph Murphy, and “Think and Grow Rich” by Napoleon Hill are his three favorite books.

