Samsung’s latest flagship, the Galaxy S21 Ultra, is Samsung’s first display phone. OLED panels with new power capabilities. In a statement, Samsung said the new display uses 16 percent less power than “just grown organic matter”, meaning that “electrons flow faster and easier across the organic layer of the display”.

Samsung explains that “in other words, the technology can produce brighter light when its LED panels consume less power, which improves battery life.” Cause Our review, We noted that the S21 Ultra has excellent battery life, which lasts “beyond a full day”.

Samsung confirmed On the edge S21 Ultra uses an LTPO (aka a Low temperature polycrystalline oxide) Display, but doing so is not the first of its kind on Samsung phones. Last year, The Elek Announced It also used Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 Ultra LTPO display panels, which are Samsung brands HOP (hybrid oxide and polycrystalline silicon). However, this week’s announcement says that the S21 Ultra is the “first” to use more efficient panels, which has further refined the technology compared to the Samsung Display Note 20 Ultra.

Before the advent of smartphones, LTPO displays were used in smart watches. The Elek The Apple Watch Series 4 featured an LDBO display made by LG, while the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 used an LTPO display made by Samsung Display.

If the reports are accurate, Apple’s next flagship iPhones could soon benefit from Samsung Display’s power-efficient panel technology. Earlier this year, The Elek Announced The South Korean company is in line to supply LTPO panels for Apple’s 2021 iPhones. According to the report, Apple will use 120 Hz LTPO LED displays in two of its four iPhones in the second half of the year, while the other two will have traditional LED panels.