Additional details of Samsung’s unannounced Galaxy Buds Pro wireless earbuds have been leaked, including the price of the active noise cancellation.

According to slides shared on Twitter Walking Gate, The Galaxy Buds Pro will initially cost $ 199 Pose quiet comfort earrings, Our noise-canceling champions. Samsung’s pro buds have a strong IPX7 durability against dust and water and a listening time of 8 hours, which can be extended up to 28 hours in case of charging. The Walking Gate provides this simple chart for comparing glass on all of Samsung’s wireless buds.

The Walking Gate also shared a slide showing an exploding display of new active noise-canceling buds, revealing an 11-mm woofer and a 6.5-mm tweeter. The slide also supports a rumor Spatial audio feature like Apple. Priced at $ 199, the Butts Pro is $ 50 cheaper than Apple’s Airports Pro wireless buds. At least on paper, Samsung’s Galaxy Butts Pro looks very competitive with Apple’s best buds.

The new slides are just like the Walking Gate leak yesterday Samsung’s 99 699 Galaxy Chromebook 2. We will soon know if they are legitimate. The big CES show is coming up, with Samsung hosting its own event in January Galaxy S21 series.