Top News

Samsung’s Galaxy Butts Pro is priced at $ 199

by

Additional details of Samsung’s unannounced Galaxy Buds Pro wireless earbuds have been leaked, including the price of the active noise cancellation.

According to slides shared on Twitter Walking Gate, The Galaxy Buds Pro will initially cost $ 199 Pose quiet comfort earrings, Our noise-canceling champions. Samsung’s pro buds have a strong IPX7 durability against dust and water and a listening time of 8 hours, which can be extended up to 28 hours in case of charging. The Walking Gate provides this simple chart for comparing glass on all of Samsung’s wireless buds.

Samsung Butts Comparison Chart.
Image: Walking Gate

The Walking Gate also shared a slide showing an exploding display of new active noise-canceling buds, revealing an 11-mm woofer and a 6.5-mm tweeter. The slide also supports a rumor Spatial audio feature like Apple. Priced at $ 199, the Butts Pro is $ 50 cheaper than Apple’s Airports Pro wireless buds. At least on paper, Samsung’s Galaxy Butts Pro looks very competitive with Apple’s best buds.

More Galaxy Butts Pro details.
Image: Walking Gate

The new slides are just like the Walking Gate leak yesterday Samsung’s 99 699 Galaxy Chromebook 2. We will soon know if they are legitimate. The big CES show is coming up, with Samsung hosting its own event in January Galaxy S21 series.

READ  Biden campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon will get the White House's best job
0
Sigmund Shepard
Written By
More from Sigmund Shepard

Isaiah Washington downgrades former ‘Grace Anatomy’ co-star Katherine Heigl

Isaiah Washington took to Twitter on Monday to reconsider his last play...
Read More

You may also like

Kim Kardashian’s death row sparks Julius Jones fame

Cuomo once again stopped indoor dining in New York City

Can moon dust 3D print the first lunar habitat?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *