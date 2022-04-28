How to Do Samastha Online Registration?

The launch of the Samastha Online Madrasa App has been announced by the Samastha Kerala Islam Matha Vidyabhyasa Board (SKIMVB).

application is being created with educational purposes in mind. Through the usage of this app, students can participate in and watch Madrasa Videos online.

Application Specifications

App Name Samastha

Size 6.50 MB

Installs 1,00,000

Android Required 4.2 and above

Offered Ahlussunna Mission

Ratings 4.6 out of 5 stars

Version 1.1

This application is available for download from the Google Play Store. The app will be launched on May 29, 2020. You can download the app if your Android operating system is more recent than 4.2.

A group of Muslims created an app for Islamic religious education. You can download and store videos on your smartphone with the app.

This program, which is accessible for free, allows you to view SKIMVB Madrasa Videos online.

You Must First Register to Use the Samastha Online Madrasa App!

Please follow the steps outlined below to register for the App:

On your device, download the Samastha App.

Step 1: Open the app and pick “sign up.” skimvb videos from the madrassah on the internet

Finally, type in your full name, email address, new password, and current phone number (optional).

The Samastha Madrasa App can be downloaded here (Step 4) To finish the registration process, click the Register Button. You will then be directed to the login page.

Fifth, click the “Login” button after entering your registered email address and password. Take in the magnificent Madrassa courses being broadcast on the television.

Due to the COVID-19 lockdown throughout the country, the Kerala Islam Matha Vidyabhyasa Board has developed this webpage to allow students to continue their studies.

Getting Started with the Samatha Madrasa App

Download the application from the Google Play Store or apkpure.

On the search engine results pages, look for the app’s name.

Simply choose the relevant program and install it.

Conclusion

By developing the Samastha Madrasa Online app for mobile, the Samastha Kerala Islam Matha Vidyabhyasa Board (SKIMVB) has begun offering online classes to its students in grades 1 through 12.

Candidates will be able to view their classes live on the SAMASTHA App, and if they miss any, they will be able to watch them afterward.

Students must first register themselves before attending class, and the board has provided a link to the attendance registration form below.

This article will provide you with a basic understanding of the SAMASTHA app, as well as for instructions on how to download it and other important details.