Salma Hayek Is Working On A TV Show Where A Woman’s Breasts Talk To Her

The actress and producer have teamed up with ABC Signature Studios for the project, which she will executive produce. “I’m so excited to be producing this show,” said Hayek in a statement. “It is an honor that my first project under my production company banner is about women who are strong, smart, and complicated.” Click here for more information on the new show!

Salma Hayek Is Working on a Tv Series in Which the Breasts of a Woman Communicate With Her

How America’s Obsession Shaped Me and You, which itself is based on a non-fiction book about the same name.

Salma Hayek is working on a new HBO Max project based on Leslie Lehr’s forthcoming book The 54-year-old actress is giving the ‘breast voice,’ and her Ventanarosa Productions is producing the comedy program about a 40-year-old woman named Leslie. Leslie Lehr’s next book will be published on March 2.

George Lehr, Daniel Sperling, and Cynthia Mort will executive produce the project. Hayek and Lehr will both act as executive producers as well as series showrunner and writer.

In the comedy series A Boob’s Life, Salma Hayek will star as a doctor who creates a voice box for stolen mammary glands.

‘We are grateful to HBO Max for having the insight and bravery to create this program with us,’ Hayek added. In , we exploit breasts as a metaphor for the constant criticism women face, which creates a sense of inadequacy that we can never be enough. In this presentation, we provide a voice for the breast that takes us through a woman’s life from an unusual perspective that we don’t often have the courage to acknowledge. He believes that the key to personal happiness is self-love and empowerment.

In a recent interview, the actress claimed that seeing photographs of herself in a swimsuit is “liberating.” “I had to lose a lot of weight and exercise in order to get into the bikini near the end of last year,” she added. ‘They are so cute! They have a look of innocence to them.’

Fans will be excited to see Salma Hayek in the upcoming superhero film . Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Kit Harington, Ma Dong-seok, Gemma Chan, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, and Haaz Sleiman are among the actors. ‘It was powerful,’ Hayek said. “It really moved me. [I was] a kid who had grown up in the country, and I didn’t know anything about what was going on in New York.

They told me [early in my career], “It’ll never happen for you here.” But now, she’s “striving to be represented.” ‘It’s not because I’m wearing clothes; superheroes are now legal,’ she added. ‘We have the right to be superheroes today,’ “I’m also 54.

So there was an emotional quality to the narrative that went beyond simply me; it spoke to everything from preconceptions about people of color to prejudice against women. She’s not sexy. Do you understand what I’m implying? Isn’t it true that, as a woman, you’re not attractive at all?

She further remarked, ‘I’m quite short. For as long as I can remember, I’ve been picked on for being short. Then, all of a sudden, it doesn’t matter. In the Marvel multiverse, you’re a superhero. It moved me.

What’s remarkable is that the actress was not permitted to read the script before agreeing to appear in the film! ‘I was terrified,’ Hayek revealed the possibility that she would dislike the script. It doesn’t matter, because I’m about to explain why I didn’t care. I adore the director, Chloe Zhao ( nominee for a Golden Globe). She’s brilliant.”

Salma Hayek was hesitant to sign on to play Ajak in Marvel’s Eternals because she couldn’t read the script, but director Chloe Zhao convinced her to take the risk.

‘And then I like that [Ajax] is kind of the leader,’ Mr. Smith said. The show’s theme song was written by Burt Bacharach and Hal David, who also composed “What the World Needs Now Is Love.” She’s the only one who can communicate with the Celestials. And I told them, “I’ll be bold and bossy on this one, too.” I can play that.’ I can handle giving instructions.

Then I was scared to wear it. I’m claustrophobic. I was afraid that I would not be able to move. It has a distinct genetic identity from the [other Marvel movies]. It’s been shot in a different style from all of the previous ones. ‘It’s in actual locales and they’ve discovered some amazing extraterrestrial-looking settings,’.

she explained I’m not sure if I’m permitted to discuss what they do with the camera, but… it’s not entirely done in post. The cinematography is incredible.” We’re ecstatic to see what the outcome will be!