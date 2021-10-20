Pretty Guardian, commonly known as Sailor Moon Crystal, is a fictional character created by Sailor Moon. Sailor Moon Crystal is without a doubt one of the most well-known Japanese anime series, having been a fan favorite since the 1990s. The revival of the original Japanese manga series “Sailor Moon,” which ran from 1992 to 1997, is called Sailor Moon Crystal. The new reboot series, which debuted in 2014, lasted three seasons. Netflix recently added all three seasons of Sailor Moon Crystal to its service. Since then, the series has attracted a growing number of viewers and enthusiasts eager to learn more about the Sailor Moon narrative. So, will there be another exciting season of Sailor Moon Crystal? Read on to learn everything there is to know about the Shoujo anime series.

Sailor Moon Crystal is based on Naoko Takeuchi’s popular Japanese manga series of the same name. Yji Kobayashi is the author of the current remake of Sailor Moon. Its first season debuted on July 5, 2014. Following three seasons of manga animation, a sequel film based on two parts was released at the start of this year. This puts the entire anime series’ future in jeopardy. Why did the franchise decide to make a sequel film rather than a new anime series? Is Season 4 on the way or not?

Plot: What to Expect in Season 4 of Sailor Moon?

Usagi Tsukino, a young lady, is the protagonist of the famous manga anime. She is the leader of the “Sailor Moon” team, who was tasked with saving the “Silver Crystal.” Saving the whole solar system from evil at the end. Because the film is based on the third season of the anime series. The movie is based on the 4th manga series’ dream arc.

Usagi Tsukino leads the Super Sailors team in guarding the crystal from Queen Nehelenia, the head of the Dead Moon Circus, towards the film’s conclusion. Furthermore, the series is a remake of a classic anime. As a result, we may assume that the 5th manga will be followed by another season. The Sailor Moon Sailor Stars Arc will be followed by this. The next season may possibly debut Sailor Galaxia, the series’ most powerful heroine. Her intentions, however, are not limited to conquering the whole solar system; something more terrible is in store.

Release Date of Sailor Moon Season 4

Within two years of its original broadcast, all three seasons of the Shoujo anime series were released. The first episode of the third season, with a total of 13 episodes, was published on April 4, 2016. The animation in the first two seasons was criticized. The third season, on the other hand, received positive feedback for its improved animation and characterization. Another season of the Sailor Moon crystal has been on anime fans’ wish lists ever since.

In terms of Season 4, viewers were treated to a film adaptation of the anime series. Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie was recently split into two parts. The first instalment debuted on January 8, 2021. The other decisive portion was revealed on February 11, 2021, a few months later. The film is a continuation of the manga series’ third season, and many fans refer to it as “the fourth season.” However, when it comes to a new season, there have been no updates from the show’s production crew. We don’t know if we’ll receive another season because there hasn’t been an official announcement.

The manga’s plot, on the other hand, has yet to be adapted. Furthermore, the show’s popularity has risen steadily since its third season, and it has recently made its Netflix premiere. As a result, we may anticipate another season. The wait, on the other hand, might be rather considerable. We may expect Season 4 in 2023 if any updates on Season 4 are officially published in the next months.

How the Season 3 of Sailor Moon Ended?

Usagi, Chibiusa, and Mamoru are all resting together watching a solar eclipse at the end of the “Sailor Moon Crystal” Season 3 finale when they hear a bell ringing. The appearance of Helios, a pegasus who requests the gang for assistance in fending against the Dead Moon Circus and Queen Nehelenia, who have the ability to attack with nightmares, is revealed in the film. The villains are formidable and dedicated to their mission, giving Usagi and her companions a fight for their money. Furthermore, Usagi and Mamoru, who symbolize the Moon and the Earth, respectively, are physically harmed by the evil’s takeover, and if they do not defeat Nehelenia and her henchmen, they would perish with their kingdom.

The Sailor Guardians are capable of overcoming their nightmares and defeat Nehelenia, destroying her mirror realm and undoing the devastation done to the Earth, at the end of “Sailor Moon Eternal.” Aside from that, the characters go through a major transformation in the last action that makes them more strong than they’ve ever been.

Furthermore, in the closing moments of “Sailor Moon Eternal,” Usagi and Mamoru change into Neo Queen Serenity and King Endymion, no longer prince and princess, prompting Luna to scream in astonishment that they are her king and queen, and that this is effectively their coronation. The pair appears to be aware of their responsibilities as rulers of both the Earth Kingdom and the Moon Kingdom, and they are committed to keeping their people safe. The Sailor Guardians — along with Tuxedo Mask — are then transported back to Earth, but is this the final chapter?

In the film’s concluding moments, Sailor Saturn appears with four orbs, requesting the Crystal Power of the Silver Moon from Queen Serenity. The orbs are transformed into the Amazoness Quartet, or so they believe. When the change is complete, the Sailor Guardians’ Sailor Quartet, or Guardians of the Asteroids, will have four new members. The four girls introduce themselves as Sailor Ceres, Sailor Pallas, Sailor Juno, and Sailor Vesta, and say Nehelenia “applied a spell to compel them to awaken into a nightmare forced to do her bidding.”

The four are now free thanks to Usagi. Rather of remaining with the original Sailor Guardians, the Sailor Quartet explains that they must return to slumber until their “real awakening,” which will occur when Chibiusa, or Sailor Chibi Moon, matures into a full-fledged Sailor Guardian.

This is the first time this element of Chibiusa’s past has been addressed or hinted to in this way, and when you combine that with Helios’ vow that they will meet again, there’s a lot of room for the character’s tale to grow in the future.

