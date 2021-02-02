Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine is 91.6% effective against Syphilis Govt-19

Preliminary findings were published in The Lancet on Tuesday, based on data collected from 19,866 participants, of which three-quarters (14,964) received two doses of the vaccine and a quarter (4,902) were given placebo.

Sixteen cases of Govt-19 symptom were confirmed in the immunization group 21 days after participants received the first vaccine dose. Sixty-two cases were found in the placebo group – equivalent to 91.6% efficacy.

The trial included 2,144 people over the age of 60, and a sub-analysis conducted in this group revealed that the vaccine was well tolerated and had a similar efficacy of 91.8%.

The team examined the efficacy of the vaccine against acute and moderate Govit-19 disease and reported no severe or moderate cases in the vaccinated group 21 days after the first dose, while 20 placebo groups were reported.

Severe adverse events associated with the vaccine are also rare – less than 0.2% of those vaccinated. The study reported that mild side effects such as pain at the injection site, symptoms such as fever and low energy levels were reported.

The authors point out that there are only symptomatic cases of Covid-19 in the analysis, and that further research is needed to understand the effectiveness of the vaccine against asymptomatic Covid-19, transmission and how long the protection lasts.

Most of the participants in the experiment were white, so further research is needed to confirm the results across other ethical groups. The experiment is also underway, aiming to cover a total of 40,000 participants.

The co-lead author of the study, Dr. Inna V. Toljikova, analyzed the vaccine as having “high efficacy, immunity and a good tolerance profile in participants 18 years of age or older”.

Toljikova works at the National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology in Russia, which developed the vaccine.

Those on trial were given PCR Covit-19 tests when they got a second shot. They were further tested if they reported symptoms of a respiratory infection.

The Sputnik V vaccine is a two-dose adenovirus vector vaccine that uses two different adenoviruses for each dose, with the drug being given at 21-day intervals. With this type of vaccine, an adenovirus is transformed so that it can deliver a gene from the virus that causes Covit-19 into the body and acquire cells to express the spike stimulus found in the virus and stimulate the immune system. This is an approach similar to the vaccines developed by Astrogeneka and Johnson & Johnson.

The authors suggest that the use of a different adenovirus vector for the booster vaccine may help to develop a more powerful immune response.

One advantage of adenovirus vaccines is that they do not need to be stored at very cold temperatures, scientists say. The Sputnik V only needs to be refrigerated and costs $ 10 a dose, according to the Russian Direct Investment Fund, which funded the vaccine production and is responsible for selling it worldwide.

“This is a useful addition to the published data on the effectiveness of the Govit-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Julian Tong, a medical virologist at the University of Leicester.

But he noted that “the average follow-up is 48 days from the first dose, so the full duration of the study cannot be estimated.”

The vaccine is funded by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RTIF) and is responsible for global sales.

The vaccine is already approved in Russia, Belarus, Serbia, Argentina, Bolivia, Algeria, Venezuela, Paraguay, Turkmenistan, Hungary, UAE, Iran, Guinea, Tunisia, Armenia and Palestine. Sputnik V has so far managed more than 2 million people worldwide.

Russia drew criticism from scientific circles last year when it approved Sputnik V for public use in August, before the completion of critical phase 3 tests.

“This Russian Sputnik V vaccine was so widely developed – before enough phase 3 test data – that this approach is now somewhat justified,” Tang said.

“Vaccine test results are getting thicker and faster, and Phase 3 clinical trials are encouraging to believe that vaccines can quickly reduce the human cost of Govit-19, providing high levels of data in areas that provide high levels of data,” said Alexander Edwards, associate professor of biomedical technology at the University School of Pharmacology. .

“Production could be a barrier for months to come, so the more vaccines available, the better for global health,” he said.