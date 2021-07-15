Russia calls on US to lift siege on Cuba

Russia today called on the United States to lift its blockade of Cuba, ending mass protests that have rocked the island since last Sunday.

"If Washington really cares about the humanitarian situation in Cuba and wants to help ordinary Cubans, it should start by lifting the siege, which was rejected by the entire international community from the beginning," Russian diplomacy said in a statement.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova urged Washington to "take objective positions and put an end to hypocrisy and ambiguous policies."

He demanded that they "allow the Cubans, their government and the people to solve their problems and decide their own destiny."

Maria Zakharova insisted that the only thing the United States and its supporters should do is "not interfere in the affairs of a sovereign state."

Last Sunday, thousands of Cubans took to the streets in several cities across the country to protest the government, chanting "Freedom!" On an unprecedented day. Hundreds of arrests and clashes ensued. On the streets to face protesters.

It was the largest anti-government protest recorded in Cuba since the so-called "Maleconaso".

A spokesman for the Russian Chancellor's Office criticized the White House's official statement on the situation on the island, which blamed the Cuban government for the country's instability.

"Throughout the existence of revolutionary Cuba, Washington's special cynicism has carried out a strategy of strangling the country, discriminating against its people and destroying its economy," he denounced.

The Russian diplomat recalled that the US embargo on Cuba had been intensified with restrictions such as the Helms-Burden (Cuban Freedom and Democratic Solidarity Act) law, which criminalizes island trade with third-party companies.