Russel Carrington Net Worth 2022: Early Life, Income, Personal Life and Many More!

Russell Wilson is a wealthy athlete. His NFL career spanned 2012-2021 with the Seattle Seahawks. He joined the Broncos in 2022. His college career began in 2008. He also played basketball. Since 2012, Russell Wilson has become a great player. He’s won one of two power bowls. Contracts and salaries. Let’s look at Russell’s contract and compensation.

Early Life of Russell Carrington

Russell Carrington Wilson was born on November 29, 1988, in Christ Hospital in Cincinnati. He lived with his parents, lawyer Wilson Harrison Benjamin III, and nurse director Tammy Wilson, in Richmond, Virginia, when he was a young boy.

His two siblings are Harrison IV and Anna. Wilson started playing football with his dad and brother when he was four years old. His first organized game was with the Tuckahoe Tomahawks youth football club when he was in sixth grade.

Wilson’s great-great-grandfather was a slave who was freed by a Confederate colonel at the end of the American Civil War. Harrison B. Wilson Jr., Wilson’s grandfather, played basketball and football at Kentucky State University. Anna W. Wilson, Wilson’s grandmother, taught at Jackson State University. Wilson’s grandfather on his mother’s side, A. B. Jackson, was a well-known painter.

Wilson’s father played wide receiver for the preseason team of the San Diego Chargers in 1980. He had played football and baseball at Dartmouth. Harry, Wilson’s brother, played football and baseball for the University of Richmond, and Anna, Wilson’s sister, plays basketball for Stanford. Wilson’s father died at age 55 from diabetes problems the day after the Rockies chose Wilson in 2010.

Professional Life of Russell Carrington

Russell started his career as a professional football player at North Carolina State. He had a successful career, even though he was never chosen for the NFL Scouting Combine. Then, everyone was shocked when he said he wanted to play in the Premier League.

Russell signed a deal with the Colorado Rockies in 2011 to play for them in spring training. Russell did well in the minor leagues for the next two years. He also studied at the University of Wisconsin-Madison for another year.

Wilson broke the FBS record for scoring defense in a single season in 2011, and he led the team to the Big Ten championship and the Rose Bowl against the Oregon Ducks in 2012. Wisconsin did not win the bowl game.

Russell said in 2012 that he would put all of his energy into getting ready for the NFL Scouting Combine. He was thought to be a middle-round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. Russell Wilson was picked 75th overall by the Seattle Seahawks in the third round.

He was chosen for the Pro Bowl in 2012. Wilson and the Seahawks almost won another Super Bowl, but Tom Brady and the New England Patriots beat them 28-24 in Super Bowl XLIX. Wilson is supposedly still free to play in the Minor Leagues, so the Texas Rangers picked him up.

Russel Carrington’s Personal Life

Russell Wilson believes in Christianity with all his heart. In Richmond, Virginia, where he went to high school, he met Ashton Meem. She was also a good athlete in high school and went to the University of Georgia when he went to North Carolina State. In 2010, Wilson moved to Wisconsin, and she followed him there.

Wilson started dating Ciara, who is a singer, in 2015. They both agreed to stay pure until they got married. The couple said that they are going to get married. They got married in England at a palace. They had their first child in 2017. Ciara has a son from a marriage she was in before. They said they are going to have a second child in 2020.

Net Worth of Russel Carrington

American football player Russell Wilson has a net worth of $170 million. He is the starting quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks of the National Football League and happens to be one of the richest athletes in the world.

He has appeared in the Super Bowl twice and won one. He is among the highest-paid athletes in the world. With a yearly salary of $35 million, he earns more than any other NFL quarterback. In 2018 and 2019, Russell Wilson earned a combined $90 million.

For $87.6 million over four years, including a $31 million signing bonus and $60 million in guarantees, Wilson signed a legally binding contract with the Seattle Seahawks in 2015.

Honors and Achievements

In 2008, the XLVIII Super Bowl winner was named ACC Rookie of the Year, ACC Offensive Rookie of the Year, and First-Team All-ACC. This made him a more well-known player before he joined the NFL.

In 2011, he was honored by being selected to the First Team of the Big Ten. Additionally, he was a runner for the Pro Bowl a total of nine times between the years 2012 and 2021, with the exception of the year 2016.

The Steve Largent Award was bestowed upon him in 2012, 2018, and 2019 respectively. During the previous season, Wilson also topped the league in passing touchdowns. In addition, he was presented with the Bart Starr Award in 2022 and the Walter Payton Man of the Year award in 2020. As a part-owner of the Seattle Sounders, he was victorious in the 2019 Major League Soccer Cup Champion.

Endorsements

Amazon

Bose

Mercedes-Benz

Alaska Air Group

Nike

Luvo

Wilson Sporting Goods

Microsoft

Duracell

Braun

Conclusion

Russell Wilson’s estimated net worth in 2022 is about $170 million. Wilson became the highest-paid NFL player in the world in 2019 when the Seahawks gave him a 4-year contract worth $140 million. The contract included guarantees worth $107 million, of which $70 million were fully guaranteed when the contract was signed. He is also the head of the company West2East Empire, which takes care of brands.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Russell Wilson’s New Salary?

Wilson’s $140 million contract with Seattle has one year left. The quarterback’s $19 million base pay is seventh-highest in the NFL. His $35 million annual average ranks 8th among QBs.