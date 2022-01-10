Rush Hour 4 Release Date, Cast, and Plot – What We Know So Far | Complete Information

Rush Hour 4: Hard as it might be to believe, more than two decades have gone since Hong Kong action legend Jackie Chan teamed with cinema’s quippiest comedian Chris Tucker for the first Rush Hour movie.

Perhaps more surprising than that on-screen pairing was the film’s spectacular success at the box office, with the little budgeted actioner garnering more than $244 million in global ticket sales, thereby commencing one of least likely trilogies ever to conquer the big screen.

Essentially a Beverly Hills Police-styled buddy cop flick with an international twist, the first Rush Hour movie finds Tucker portraying a loud-mouthed L.A. investigator opposite Chan’s crack Hong Kong inspector.

The duo plays up the culture mismatch for loads of good laughs as they accidently find themselves working the same case.

Fueled by Chan and Tucker‘s contagious chemistry — and packed with a wealth of suitably Chan-centric set pieces –

Rush Hour proved an incredible pleasure when it entered theaters in 1998. Ditto with the succeeding sequels, 2001’s Rush Hour 2 and 2007’s Rush Hour 3.

To far, those films have raked in close to $1 billion worldwide at the box office.

So even if more than 20 years have gone since Chan and Tucker first swapped one-liners on the big screen, it’s easy to see why studio managers could still be keen to get them back together for more quippy shenanigans.

While a fourth installment in the franchise has seemed close at hand over the years (both Tucker and Chan touted the prospect as recently as 2019), Rush Hour 4 has failed to materialize.

It still appears more a matter of when than if Lee and Carter reconvene on the big screen, but the project remains speculative, so details are limited. Here’s all we know thus far about Rush Hour 4.

When Will Surge Hour 4 Rush Into Theaters?

It should be noted however that Rush Hour 4’s “unknown” classification on IMDb may mean there’s no actual production to speak about just yet.

Still, Rush Hour 4 seemed heading in the right direction in 2017 when Chan claimed he’d given the thumbs-up to the film’s screenplay, and was only waiting on Tucker to do the same (via Digital Spy) (via Digital Spy).

After Tucker climbed aboard in early 2018, there were even plans to get the project before cameras later that year.

That obviously never happened. Almost a full year passed before fans got any fresh news regarding the film, which eventually arrived when Tucker told Winging It podcast, “working We’re on a couple things on the script right now. Jackie Chan wants to do it, I want to do it, the studio wants to do it, so we’re trying to get it together.”

Weeks later, Tucker continued to set the internet ablaze by seemingly revealing production on Rush Hour 4 was near via an Instagram post with him and Chan each holding up four fingers. Chan’s PR team soon calmed expectations by stating he’d had not yet committed to star in the film, so it was allegedly back to the drawing board for everyone involved.

So when will fans finally get to witness Rush Hour 4? Frankly, your guess is as good as ours. But considering the present status of film productions, we’d expect that release to arrive later rather than sooner.

Read More: The Evolution of Live Casinos over the Past Decade

Will Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker Return?

With both the production status and release date for Rush Hour 4 uncertain, it seems series fans could also have to worry about whether the stars of the program would reprise their roles for the reportedly in-the-works sequel. As it stands, the last news on the picture came from Tucker in late 2019 when the actor told ABC News, “Me and Jackie Chan are talking about making something new and something different, so we’ll see. Hopefully we’ll get something going real soon.”

That’s certainly a rather loaded statement in that it implies Tucker and Chan might re-team on the big screen for a non-Rush Hour film. The actor continued to muddy the waters surrounding Rush Hour 4 by adding, “We want to do anything.

We’re looking at a lot of various projects. We’ll see which one will come together first.”

So it seems Chan and Tucker are pretty ready to work together again, even though Rush Hour 4 might not be the movie that gets them back together. Needless to say, it’s quite unlikely Rush Hour 4 will materialize if either Chan or Tucker drop out.

In turn, the concept of re-casting the franchise if both opt to pass seems positively absurd — though it’s technically already happened with new actors appearing as Carter and Lee in the short-lived 2016 CBS comedy the Rush Hour franchise spawned.

As far as any other Rush Hour 4 casting news is concerned, it’s all sort of irrelevant until Carter and Lee are on board.

On that point, does anybody know if Justin Hires and Jonathan Patrick Foo are free for a prospective franchise reboot?

Read More: Thaddea Graham: 10 Things You Didn’t Know About ‘The Irregulars’ Actress

What Will Rush Hour 4 Be About?

While the returns of Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan to the Rush Hour fold are now in doubt, the one person we’re positive will not return is franchise helmer Brett Ratner. And despite allegations to the reverse, the director has mostly dropped off the Hollywood radar since several actors came forward with alarming charges of grievous sexual assault – accusations that Ratner continues to reject (via Digital Spy) (via Digital Spy).

With the director’s post on Rush Hour 4 potentially open, it’s realistic to suppose producers would want a familiar face on the creative team, which means they’d certainly want Rush Hour 2 and 3 scribe Jeff Nathanson back in the mix to pen the fourth chapter.

As of this writing, it appears neither Nathanson or any other screenwriter in Hollywood are truly working on Rush Hour 4.

As such, storyline details for the film are quite hard to come by. Still, one might rightly presume there’s at least a loose premise dangling out there as both Tucker and Chan have confirmed seeing a script in the not-too distant past.

So somebody definitely understands what the film will be about. Unfortunately, it’s not us.

As the prior Rush Hour flicks have largely been standalone stories related mostly by the presence of Lee and Carter, we can’t really go to them to postulate hypotheses about the upcoming chapter.

That being the case, our assumption is that Lee and Carter will find themselves working a new case together in Rush Hour 4, and possibly taking down some large international crime ring in the process.

And yeah, they’ll do so while tossing one-liners at each other and posturing hilariously for the camera. Quite honestly, as long as it’s Chan and Tucker executing the mugging, the rest is just details.

Read more : Samurai Champloo Season 2 – Will Come or Not ?