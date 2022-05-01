Rupaul’s Drag Race Season 13: Everything You Need to Know

RuPaul appears to be wasting no time in kicking off the RuPaul’s Drag Race marathon in 2021. So far, we know that Drag Race will be back for the 13th season, and RuPaul’s Drag Race will be back for a second and third season.

The sixth season of Drag Race: All-Stars is also expected to air. The franchisees will begin on New Year’s Day in order to complete everything in 365 days.

Season 13 of RuPaul’s Drag Race will premiere on January 1, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. The hour-and-a-half show will feature 13 queens vying for the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar” and a $100,000 cash prize – more on the queens later.

“Our 13 queens proved that it takes more than a global epidemic to bring down a decent queen,” RuPaul stated in a statement. The season was apparently shot during the pandemic this summer. The next season of RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked will premiere after the show.

When Will the Drag Race Be on the Air?

So, there you have it! Drag Race has been running for years, and it normally follows a very consistent schedule. Season 13 will begin airing at the start of the year and conclude in late spring/early summer as it did in previous seasons.

VH1 has confirmed that the new season will premiere on January 1, 2021, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. It was shot safely late last summer, according to RuPaul, with complete COVID-19 standards in place. “Our 13 queens proved that it takes more than a global pandemic to bring down a good queen by competing safely and bravely.”

Where Do The Judges Come From?

RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Ross Matthews, and Carson Kressley, of course, are expected to return triumphantly. Meanwhile, celebrity judges are a closely guarded secret, but season 12 featured Nicki Minaj, Normani, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Daisy Ridley, among others. Big things are on the way!

Who Are the Queens Participating in Rupaul’s Drag Race Season 13?

This year’s lineup featured 13 queens who delivered some amazing looks throughout the season.

The following is a list of the contestants:

RoséSymone

Gottmik

Kandy Muse (Kandy Muse)

DENALI

OUT, Elliott, with two Ts.

Joey Jay

OUT Kahmora Hall

OUT – Lala Ri

Olivia Lux

Tamisha Iman

Tina Burner

Utica

After last week’s non-elimination, Rosé, Symone, Gottmik, and Kandy Muse are the four queens that will compete in the final. More information on the RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13 cast can be found here.

Season 13 of Rupaul’s Drag Race Has a New Look

Six lip sync battles took place in the first episode of Series 13, which set the tone for the rest of the season.

In addition, other alterations are believed to have been made to the presentation in order to make it COVID-safe.

According to Variety, the queens, Pit Staff, and other on-screen performers, as well as any crew members who interacted with them, were tested for COVID-19 three times a week. According to reports, additional crew members were examined on a weekly basis.

The judges’ table has been expanded, and glass panels have been placed between each seat, indicating that the show has undergone alterations.

Season 12 ended with a virtual finale due to the coronavirus epidemic, therefore the repercussions of social isolation will be continued in season 13.

Conclusion

World of Wonder produces RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked!, an American reality television show. RuPaul, Michelle Visage, and Santino Rice star in the show.

The first episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked! aired on VH1 on February 1, 2010. There have been twelve seasons so far. Based on 2,603 user votes, the series presently has a 7.9 out of 10 IMDb rating.