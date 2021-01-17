Rudy Giuliani may defend Trump in the indictment

House Democrats face new Senate lawsuit after President Donald Trump was indicted for a second time on Wednesday Word They are “ready to go” – but Trump’s legal strategy remains completely unknown Struggles Find lawyers to represent him.

The original cast of Trump’s prosecution lawyers represented him during his first indictment – White House adviser Pat Cipolon and J. Segulo – Abandoned him, According to Bloomberg, Like many prominent conservative legal figures.

One lawyer who did not do so, Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, failed Election Advocate, And Conspiracy theory activist.

There is Giuliani Told the ABC He has been “involved” in the trial of the president’s indictment, and he has revealed Trump’s appearance at the trial.

“You always make that decision at the last minute.” Giuliani told ABC’s Jonathan Carl this week Opportunity for Trump to testify. “As a lawyer, I would not strongly oppose his testimony as I have been [in Trump’s first impeachment trial]. ”

Still, Giuliani’s exact role is uncertain: According to Carl, Trump’s legal strategy is “high in the air”, and Hogan Kidley, who served as Trump’s campaign press secretary in 2020, Pushed behind the idea Giuliani will play a role.

President Trump has not yet made a decision on which lawyer or law firm will represent him in our so-called “criminal fraud” and disgraceful attack on our Constitution and democracy. Tweeted week end. “We’ll let you know.”

Key GOP figures suggest that Giuliani – its general profile has grown Increasingly bizarre Who in recent months and who are currently facing anticipation Disorder In New York State – Trump’s case with the Senate will not help.

Former New York City mayor The projects are said to be If Trump ends up defending himself before the Senate to re-emphasize voter fraud arguments, despite the fact that there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud – there are allegations of Trump and Giuliani Failed again and again in court.

Republican strategist Carl Rowe said, “I think it really boiled down to what the president was going to do.” Told Fox News Sunday. “If this is Rudy Giuliani’s defense, I think it raises the possibility of more than 17 Republicans voting for the sentence.”

For any accusation, at least 17 Republicans must join the Chamber 50 Democrats to form a two-thirds majority of the 67 votes, and questions about Giuliani’s possible impact aside, which is not particularly apparent as things currently stand. Only one Handle Republican senators have so far expressed an open disposition to blame the president, and no one has taken a definite stand on the issue (Sense. Lisa Murkowski and Pat Domi called for Trump to resign after the attack on the U.S. Capitol this month).

When Trump was Was released In February last year, two Republican senators, former presidential candidate Mitt Romney, voted to vote for him on two charges in the Senate – abuse of power and congressional sanctions – although each Senate Democrat voted guilty.

But Republican leader and soon-to-be Senate minority leader Sen. Mitch McConnell is said to be “pleased” with Trump’s accusation this time around. According to the New York Times, And sees it as an opportunity to “clean up” [Trump] From the party. “McConnell’s position on the sentence – which is not yet clear – could change a large constituency depending on how he decides on Republican votes.

If at least 17 Republicans vote with a slim 50-seat Democratic majority in the chamber (if they vote (which will begin voting for Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on January 20)), Trump will be punished by the Senate as the first president in history.

Ready or not, here comes the test

Whether he turns to Giuliani or looks elsewhere, Trump may have only a few days to wash his legal representation. According to Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD), The leading House indictment manager, said a single article of the indictment approved by the House on Wednesday would be sent “soon” to the Senate.

House Indictment Trump voted in favor of the indictment, with a majority of 10 Republicans, including House Geop convention leader Liz Cheney, on a single charge of “inciting insurgency” by a two-party margin of 232 votes to 197.

However, with Trump running for president, the trial is set to begin when he steps down. According to a note distributed by McConnell, Who will preside over the Senate Majority until President-elect Joe Biden takes office, will be able to begin a hearing at 1 p.m., Jan. 20, one hour after Biden takes office.

News -> McConnell sends memo to GOP senators outlining how an indictment might work. In essence, McConnell explains how an indictment consumes the first days of Biden’s presidency. The memo was exclusively obtained by Wappo https://t.co/q2f2Quum1Z pic.twitter.com/SAkVVsqPvb – Chiung Min Kim (ungseungminkim) January 9, 2021

Senate Democrats – and Biden – Involved About the possible outcome of a test in the first days of Fiden’s administration, as well as the rapid confirmation of Fiden’s cabinet appointments. However, the New Jersey sen. Some members, such as Corey Booker, have called for the Senate to take both priorities at once.

“We can actually conduct indictments and do urgently important things, such as securing key national security personnel,” Booker said. Said Meet the press Host Chuck Todd Sunday.

Watch: OryCoryBooker I expect the indictment to take place “as soon as possible,” but he says “the president must cooperate.” #MTP Booker: We need to do both, “conduct indictment trials … as well as confirm key national security personnel.” pic.twitter.com/6I4gSH9rvb – Meet Magazines (eMeetThePress) January 17, 2021

In an additional summary of the indictment, some members of the Senate GOP argued that the Senate could not legally try Trump once he stepped down.

“The founders designed the indictment as a way to remove office owners from public office – not an investigation against private citizens,” said Arkansas Sen Tom Cotton. Said in a statement on Wednesday. “The Constitution presupposes an office from which the accused office-bearer can be removed.”

However, it is not clear whether that really exists. As reported by the Wall Street Journal on Sunday, The Congressional Research Service recently found, although the topic is still under discussion, there is a precedent for trying an officer even after they leave office.

The consequences of being charged beyond removal are: As Vox’s Ian Milheiser explained, The Senate can choose to permanently ban Trump from holding public office if he so desires.

And According to California Representative Ted Lee, One House charge managers, Blaming Trump for “removing tax-paying benefits for Trump, such as pensions, health insurance, office space and employees.”

Democrats have also acknowledged that Trump’s confidence in accountability is important, in addition to specific sanctions.

“I want people to focus on the uniqueness and gravity of these events,” Ruskin said Told CNN’s Jack Topper on Sunday. “Five Americans have died because a violent mob was instigated, instructed and instigated by the president.”