Roman Reigns Net Worth: Personal Life, Relationship Latest Updates!

Roman Reigns, the ring name of Leati Joseph Anoa’i, is well-known. On May 25, 1985, he was born in Pensacola, Florida, USA. His entire family is involved in professional wrestling. Roman’s father, Sika Anoa’i, and brother, Rosey, were also professional wrestlers.

Wrestling superstars like Umaga, Yokozuna, and Rikishi all have cousins. It was in 2014 when Roman Reigns tied the knot with his fitness model girlfriend Galina Becker, with whom he had a daughter named Joelle and two sons called Twins.

He’s a talented actor as well as a wrestler, having acted in ten big-budget Hollywood productions. He wanted to play professional football at the age of 19, but his parents didn’t want him to do so. He played football for three years at his high school before being drafted into the Canadian Football League as a professional player (CFL).

Roman Reigns Career

In high school, Roman began playing football at the age of 19. For three years, he competed in football games at Pensacola Catholic High School. During his second season, the Pensacola News Journal named him Defensive Player of the Year, making him renowned. After being selected to the first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference team in 2006, his name was announced in 2007.

As a result of this, he went on to study at the Georgia Institute of Technology. The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets football team recruited him to play there.

He began his wrestling career, however, in the year 2010. In a 15-man fight royal, he earned his television debut on August 19, 2010. The beginning of his WWE career began with him signing his agreement with the company and being hired to work for their developmental area, Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW).

After defeating Triple H in 2016, Roman reclaimed his WWE world heavyweight championship and became the company’s first-ever double world champion.

Many titles, matches, and honors have been won by Roman over his career.

Roman Reigns Net Worth

Net Worth: $12 Million Date of Birth: May 25, 1985 (36 years old) Place of Birth: Pensacola, Florida, U.S. Gender: Male Profession: Professional wrestler

Roman Reigns is a professional wrestler from the United States with a net worth of $12 million. Despite a brief time as a professional football player, Roman Reigns is better recognized for his work as a professional wrestler.

He is a member of the SmackDown brand of WWE and goes by the stage name Roman Reigns. Roman attended Georgia Tech after high school and had a brief NFL career with the Minnesota Vikings and Jacksonville Jaguars. He subsequently retired from football after one season with the Edmonton Eskimos in the CFL.

In contrast to his disappointing football career, Reigns has had a lot of success in the WWE. He is a three-time WWE champion who has twice held the WWE Universal Championship. A WWE Intercontinental championship, one WWE Tag Team Championship, and a win at the 2015 Royal Rumble are among his other accomplishments. He was also voted Superstar of the Year in 2014.

Roman is regarded as one of the world’s best wrestlers, although he is not always the most popular. Reigns were introduced as the company’s new face during a six-year period that ended in 2020. Fans and reviewers, on the other hand, were vehemently opposed to this. As a result, Roman Reigns was recast as a villain, and the public reacted much more positively to him.

Roman Reigns Relationships

Roman Reigns married Galina Joelle Becker in 2014, after meeting her while they were both students at the Georgia Institute of Technology. They had first met when they were both students at the university. In the following years, they married and had five children, four of whom were twins.

Roman Reigns Medical Issues

After being diagnosed with leukemia twice in his life, Roman Reigns has suffered from the sickness throughout his career. In addition, he suffered a broken nose during a match against Sheamus, necessitating nasal reconstruction surgery for him.