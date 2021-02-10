Rock and Roll Hall of Fame makes history with 2021 candidates

Cleveland, Ohio – J-Z, Four Fighters, Tina Turner and Iron Maiden top this year’s history list Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Candidates. Rolling Stone first revealed the class on Wednesday morning.

The 2021 class will be added during a ceremony in Cleveland on a date and venue yet to be determined for this fall. Joining the above activities in the ballot is Mary J. Bliss, Kate Bush, Devo, The Go-Go, Saga Khan, Carol King, Fella Kutty, LL Cool J, New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine, Todd Rundgren and Dion Warwick

It marks the highest female-heavy vote led by seven women out of the 16 female acts that Rock Hall has produced so far. These 2021 recommendations also vary greatly in 15 years.

“This remarkable vote reflects the diversity and depth of the artists and celebrates the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame,” said John Sykes, chairman of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. “These appointments have had an indelible impact on the Sonic landscape of the world and have affected the countless artists who have followed them.”

Artists are eligible to be nominated 25 years after the release of their first official record. The 2021 poll features two newly qualified acts in J-Z and Fu Fighters. Other activities recommended for the first time (when there is a longer wait) include Blizzard, The Go-Go, Iron Maiden, Warwick and Aphrodite pioneer Fella Kutty.

Fo Fighters lead player Dave Kroll is trying to earn his second inspiration at Rock Hall, having already teamed up with Nirvana in 2014. Carol King, who was added as a non-actor / songwriter in 1990, was inspired by Turner in 1991 as part of Ike & Tina Turner. King and Turner can join Stevie Knicks (2019), the only women to be included twice in Rock Hall.

LL Cool J again takes the lead in terms of nominees. Rob legend is in his sixth recommendation. Saga Khan is in his third solo appointment (fifth if you count his recommendations with Funk Band Rufus). This year’s poll comes with relations with Northeast Ohio. DeVo appeared in Acron, Kroll is a Warren native.

Craftwork, which has been nominated six times since 2003, and Dave Mathews Band and Pat Benatter, who finished in the top two in the 2020 fan poll, missed out on nominations this year. Speaking of which, fans will be able to express their views by attending the annual online poll until April 30th rockhall.com. The top five artists in the fan vote have a “fan vote” and over 1,000 ballots of musicians, historians and members of the music industry.

The 2021 Rock Hall Class will be announced in May. Ticket information for the fall ceremony will be announced later.