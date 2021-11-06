Who Are They Dating In Real Life? The cast of the hit CW show, “Riverdale,” is made up of some pretty talented actors. But what you might not know about them is that they’re also dating in real life!

We’ve compiled a list of all the couples from “Riverdale” and their love stories. Check it out to find out who’s been lucky enough to date these stars on screen and off! You’ll never have to wonder again if your favorite actor is single or taken because we’ve got all the details for you right here.

Keep reading for more information on which cast members are dating each other in real life!

‘Riverdale’ Cast- Who Are They Dating In Real Life?

Check out which “Riverdale” cast members got married, had a kid, or just broke up with their partners in real life.

Behind-the-scenes doesn’t always translate to better television. ‘I Hate My Job’ is now one of the most popular shows on television, so it’s natural to wonder what the stars are like behind the scenes, especially when it comes to their love lives.

Unlike the TV series that binds these characters in constant tragedy, the majority of cast members of ‘ ‘ are actually in a good relationship.

Some of the on-screen relationships, in fact, bleed into their off-screen lives (we’re talking about Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse, who recently broke up, and Camila and Charles).

Also read: Is Jack Whitehall Gay? Disney’s ‘First Gay Man’!

What about the rest of the cast? The majority of these couples have been together for a long time, and they met their partners prior to the start of their careers.

Let’s have a look at which of the Riverdale characters are still available for dating.

KJ Apa and Clara Being Together

KJ Apa has become KJ Papa! In February 2020, KJ Apa and Clara Berry, a French model, confirmed their relationship. On September 23, 2021, the couple’s first child, Sasha Vai Keneti Apa, was born.

Camila Mendes and Charles Melton

Camila Mendes, who plays Veronica Lodge in the series, was dating her Riverdale co-star Charles Melton, who played Reggie Mantle. They’ve been together since early August of last year. However, on December 4th, the pair announced their divorce. They rekindled their romance in June 2021 and made it official once more.

Casey Cott

People often ask if Kevin Keller is gay, and Casey Cott did a fantastic job as him in the series. In real life, Cott is dating a secret girl whose name he has yet to reveal to the public.

In December 2020, the actor posted the fantastic engagement news on Instagram.

Michael Kopech and Vanessa Morgan (Riverdale Cast)

Toni Topaz, who is played by Morgan, was engaged to her baseball player beau Michael Kopech in July 2019 after nearly a year of dating. Zach and Nicky had their fair share of difficulties in their relationship.

However, on January 29, 2021, they welcomed their lovely child River into the world. It appears they’ve reconciled as well.

Also, Gorgeous Movie Dresses You Can’t Stop Drooling Over

Madelaine Petsch and Travis Mills

After Travis Mills applauds her for landing the part of Cheryl Blossom in the popular show, Madelaine Petsch and he meet for the first time. Surprisingly, Travis Mills also auditioned to play Jughead, while Madelaine sought the part of Betty. They might have been onscreen lovers had the casting gone according to plan. After dating for three years, they got married.

Unfortunately, their romance came to an end in the first half of 2020. In a lengthy Instagram post on February 20, Travis Mills confirmed his breakup with Madelaine Petsch.

The actress was linked to Miles Chamley-Watson, a fencer from the United Kingdom, in March 2021. The two have been photographed in Vancouver.

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse fueled fans’ speculation when they were spotted together at the 2018 Met Gala, confirming dating reports. The pair is the original on-set lovers. Unfortunately, after years of an on-off relationship, the two have now parted for good.

The pair announced their divorce on Instagram.

The separation between Alexandra and her husband, Michael Lili visited in January this year, and we decided to permanently split in March. It was a wonderful experience, and I’ll always feel fortunate and grateful that I had the chance to fall in love. I wish her the greatest of luck and love in her life ahead.

Actor, director, and founder of the production company Lazarus Clay Free Media Tom Hardy posted a lengthy statement about his brother’s death on Instagram. ‘I’m sure you’re all aware,’ he began before giving an explanation for why he didn’t go to the funeral. All I’ll say is that none of what you hear matters after that.’

Maddie Amick and Davis Alexis

Unlike her ‘ ‘ character, actress Madchen Amick is currently in a monogamous relationship with her musician David Alexis. Sylvester and Mina are the children of Tara and Lee, who have been married since 1992.

‘I’m single at the moment, but I’m looking to meet someone,’ says my mom. ‘Not only is he intelligent and successful, but he’s an absolute sweetheart,’ she adds. According to my mother, “he has a great sense of humor” and “he makes me laugh every day.”\

But don’t take my word for You don’t see him on my arm at red carpets or at other famous gatherings. ‘He’s got a lot of integrity, and he doesn’t want to be associated with it,’ she continued. a son named Sylvester and a daughter named Mina.

Marisol Nichols and Taron Lexton (Riverdale Cast)

Marisol Nichols (Hermione Lodge) married Taron Lexton, who has directed several films and television episodes. After ten years of marriage, Bianca filed for divorce from Lexton in 2018. They have a lovely daughter named Rain.

Mr. Hart Denton and Ms. Sunny Soofiani

For a while, the charming model Sunny Soofiani was dating actor and presenter Thomas Hylton. However, it appears that the couple has already split up after they deleted all of their social media postings at once.

Jinjara Mitchell and Connor Alexander

South Side Serpent Sweet Pea is played by Connor Alexander. He is coupled with fellow actor Jinjara Mitchell. They got engaged in September 2018 and married in September 2021.

The post-apocalyptic adventures of Otter and his friends are the stuff that dreams are made of. Sprouts were also published by Little, Brown in 2012 under the name The Call of the Wilder Childe.

Also read: Hunter Boots Black Friday Sale & Deals 2021 – Check Offers

Polly Cooper is played by Tiera Skovbye in the Riverdale TV show. In August 2017, she tied the knot with producer Jameson Parker, who proposed to her two years later in August 2019.

Ashleigh Murray

Not only does Ashley Murray (Josie McCoy) want to keep her personal life private, but she also wants to maintain a low profile. She’s seeing someone new. She constantly posts his pictures on Instagram, even though she doesn’t name him.

In this case, we have a mix of both white and gray accents. They’re not the only people inside! The kitchen area is much larger than it appears from the outside, so you’ll want to consider placing your sofa there as well instead of in front of your fireplace.

Since 1996, Kelly Ripa (Hiram Lodge) has been married to guest-turned-host Mark Consuelos (Hiram Lodge). They’ve been together for decades, and their bond is as strong as ever.

Sharon and Lochlyn Munro

Another happily married guy is Lochlyn Munro (Hal Cooper), who runs a logging company. He married Sharon on June 14, 1997, and now has two children with her.