Riko Shibata: Nicolas Cage’s Wife | Interesting Facts About Riko!

Firstly Congratulations to both of them as Riko Shibata married to Nicolas Cage, the National Treasure star and both of them looks very happy in pictures and in real life.

It was her first marriage while Riko Shibata is the fifth wife of Nicolas Cage and here we will provide you complete information about both of them as where they met and they tied the knot.

Best wishes again to Nicolas Cage who is 57 years old and married again and Riko entered in his life who is just 26 years old.

It was confirmed that they tied the knot in Feb at the Wynn Hotel. Riko Shibata who is good looking woman has a gorgeous affair with Nicolas Cage and now they are happy married couples but for her it was her first marriage.

Their marriage celebration is also attended by her husband’s ex-wife who you can be called as a friend and her name is Alice Kim and Alice has a son named Kal-El Coppola who is 15 years old and also the son of Nicolas.

It was said after by the marriage ceremony by Nicolas that he is truly happy with Riko.

There wedding is so simple and small and they wear traditional dress in the wedding ceremony and also spotted in a romantic way and even taking horse rides around Central Park.

It is interesting and fun fact that there is such a big gap between their ages as she is just 26 and celebrated her birthday on January 10, 2021 on which she turned 26 years old while Nicolas is 57 years old and the interesting fact is that she is younger that Nicolas Older son Weston Coppola Cage who is 30 years old.

You can also called in true love as age difference doesn’t matters as she is 31 years younger then her husband Nicolas.

What Riko Shibata Wears at her Wedding Day?

The Wedding is so small and simple ans she wore Japanese Bridal Kimono and it is handmade and has three layers on it.

She came to get engaged while wearing traditional kimono and her favourite song was playing at that moment and meanwhile Tuxedo from Tom Ford is worn by Nicolas in his wedding with Riko.

Black Diamond Engagement ring is given by Nicolas to her newly wife Riko as her favourite color is black so he gifted her black diamond and gold ring as wanted the black one.

Who are the Five Wifes of Nicolas Cage?

These are the 5 wifes of Nicolas Cage and currently he married to his fifth wife Riko.

Patricia Arquette who is 52 years old and she is the first wife of Nicolas between 1995 to 2001.

Second wife is Lisa Marie Presley and she is 53 years and she married Nicolas in 2002 but got divorce in 2004.

Then a 37 years old Alice Kim whom Nicolas lived between 2004 to 2016.

And the with Makeup artist Erika Koike.

Finally he is happily married to Riko who is her love and the fifth wife.

Who is Riko Shibata?

She is the fifth wife of Nicolas and she came in light as she married to Nicolas Cage and before her marriage she is not in spotted like this.

Where did Riko Met her husband Nicolas Cage?

They both met at Shiba in Japan and seen or spotted first time together in February 2020 and this year they marry each other.

Here is the Video where Nicolas Makes Red Carpet Debut with his Wife Riko-

Last Lines

In this article I hope you get all the information about Riko Shibata who is the fifth wife of Nicolas and currently they are living a happy married life.