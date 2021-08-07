Rihanna, now a part of the billionaire club







Fenty Beauty, a cosmetic company launched by Rihanna in the year 2017 in a partnership with the company named LVMH, has been able to achieve the world’s most exclusive rank as she is now a part of the billionaire club. This came out as a huge buzz in the town.

According to Forbes, Rihanna’s net worth is now $1.7 billion which makes her the richest female musician in the whole world. But surprisingly, her music career is not the only reason for her to be a billionaire instead it’s her beauty company Fenty beauty( $1.4 billion), and the rest of the fortune is from her lingerie brand Savage x Fenty & her earnings of being a musician/actress.

She ranks second after Oprah Winfrey who is listed as the richest female entertainer by Forbes.

Barbados is the place where the 33-year-old Popstar Robyn Rihanna Fenty(birth name) has been born. Her first-ever album was released in the year 2005. In her whole career till now, she has won nine Grammys which is record-breaking in itself. She has over 103 million followers on Instagram. She has been successful in building the brand with the help of social media platforms that actually helped her in connecting with the audience on a larger level.

When paparazzi caught her and asked about how it feels to be on such a high rank & what “a self-made billionaire” meant to her to which she had a very humble response “God is good,” she said.

With her response, she has garnered a lot of praise on social media platforms, especially Twitter. She is one of the most loved musicians of all time and has a huge fanbase all over the world.



