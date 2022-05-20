Rihanna Net Worth 2022: Personal Life | Acting and Television-related Activities!

Rihanna is a singer, songwriter, actor, and entrepreneur who was born in Barbados. Rihanna is currently one of the most famous and commercially successful musicians in the world.

Early Years

Robyn Rihanna Fenty was born in Saint Michael, Barbados on February 20, 1988. Her ancestry is Afro-Barbadian, Afro-Guyanese, and Irish. As a result of her father’s alcoholism and crack cocaine addiction, she sought refuge in music during her childhood.

Evan Rogers, an American record producer, discovered her in Barbados and took her to the United States, where she made demos and was signed to his and Carl Sturken’s production firm, Syndicated Rhythm Productions.

Music Industry

Rihanna was called to audition for rapper Sean Carter, or Jay-Z, the then-CEO of Def Jam Records after he heard her demo. In 2004, she was instantly offered a six-album record deal.

On her debut studio album, “Music of the Sun,” she collaborated with Jay-Z and other producers (Aug. 2005). This was immediately followed by “A Girl Like Me” (April 2006), Rihanna’s first platinum-certified album.

The 2007 album “Good Girl Gone Bad” got good reviews from critics, and its lead single “Umbrella” sold moreover eight million copies worldwide and earned her a Grammy Award for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration with Jay-Z in 2008.

“Rated R” (2009), “Loud” (2010), “Talk That Talk” (2011), “Unapologetic” (2012), and “Anti” (2013) are her subsequent album releases (2016).

Her other famous collaborations include “Run This Town” (2009) with Jay-Z and Kanye West, “Love the Way You Lie” (2010) with Eminem, “Princess of China” (2012) with Coldplay, “Take Care” (2012) with Drake, and “This Is What You Came For” (2016) with Calvin Harris.

Rihanna has garnered numerous prizes over her career, including nine Grammy Awards, twelve Billboard Music Awards, thirteen American Music Awards, and eight People’s Choice Awards, among others.

Acting and Television-Related Activities

In the August 2006 film “Bring It On: All or Nothing,” Rihanna made her film debut in a cameo role. The British version of her television program “Styled to Rock” debuted in 2012, followed by the American version in 2013.

She has also appeared in “Battleship” (2012), “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets” (2017), “Ocean’s Eight” (2018), and “Guava Island” (2019). She also provided the voice of Tip in the 2015 animated film “Home,” for which she released a concept album soundtrack.

Net Worth of Rihanna

Rihanna’s net worth is $1.7 billion. This makes her the world’s wealthiest female musician. A significant amount of her net worth is related to the value of her Fenty Beauty Line, which she developed in collaboration with luxury goods business LVMH.

The brand produces sales in excess of $100 million. Rihanna apparently owns fifty percent of the partnership, which is valued between $2 and $3 billion. Additionally, she owns 30 percent of the lingerie business Savage X Fenty, which is presently valued at approximately $1 billion.

Business Empire/Billionaire

Rihanna has effectively parlayed her fame into a number of lucrative commercial initiatives and transactions. In 2015, she received a $25 million contract to promote Samsung’s Galaxy product line.

In addition to Secret Body Spray, she has worked with MAC Cosmetics, Budweiser, Armani, Dior, Cover Girl, Gucci, Clinique, and River Island. She became the creative director of the fashion sportswear company Puma in 2014, supervising the brand’s women’s line and producing partnerships for sold-out apparel and footwear.

Along with superstars such as Jay-Z, Madonna, and Kanye West, she is a co-owner of the music streaming service Tidal. In conjunction with LVMH’s Kendo Brands, Rihanna debuted the Fenty Beauty makeup collection in September 2017. The brand’s initial two-month revenue was $100 million.

The line generated $570 million in 2018. Based on a 7X sales multiple, it is feasible that the entire worth of the brand would be between $2 and $3 billion. According to reports, Rihanna owns fifty percent of the brand. At these estimations, Rihanna’s share is valued between $1 and $1.5 before taxes.

In addition to Fenty Beauty, Rihanna co-owns the 2018-launched lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty. She holds a 30% stake in this brand. Today, the value of Savage x Fenty is $1 billion. She formerly owned the fashion and accessories label Fenty. This company was discontinued.

Philanthropy

Rihanna is routinely one of the world’s most charitable celebrities. In 2020, she contributed $8 million to coronavirus relief efforts. Through the Clara Lionel Foundation, she has donated over $2 million to Los Angeles abuse victims and $5 million to other charitable organizations.

Personal Life

Rihanna has had a number of high-profile relationships, including those with Drake (from 2009 to 2016) and Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel (2017 to January 2020). But her romance with artist Chris Brown was arguably her most famous.

In 2009, it was reported that her then-boyfriend Brown abused her physically. Subsequently leaked images depicting Rihanna with visible facial injuries validated these rumors.

After accepting a plea agreement, Brown was sentenced to community service and five years of counseling for felony assault and criminal threats. In 2013, Rihanna and Brown reunited for a few months.

Real Estate

From 2013 until 2017, Rihanna reportedly spent $50,000 per month to rent a Manhattan, New York penthouse. She subsequently relocated to England, where she rented a West London property for $20,000 per month.

In October 2014, Rihanna purchased a property in the Century City district of Los Angeles for $5,545,000.

She purchased a property in Hollywood Hills in 2017. About a year after purchasing the home, she experienced a terrifying break-in. Six months later, she placed the home on the market for $7,500,000. As of this writing, she has not found a buyer for the home and is renting it for $35,000 a month.

She apparently also has a property in Barbados worth multiple millions of dollars. In March of 2021, Rihanna purchased a Beverly Hills mansion for $13.8 million.