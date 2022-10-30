How to Restart and Power Off the iPhone? Manual Restart Process of All iPhones!

Rebooting, also known as powering down an electronic device and then starting it back up again, is a tried-and-true method for resolving a variety of technical issues affecting electronic devices, including computers, smartphones, and the vast majority of other types of equipment. This also applies to the iPhone you have purchased from Apple. If you are having problems with your iPhone, restarting it is a good idea to try before doing anything else.

In certain situations, such as when your iPhone freezes and becomes unresponsive, restarting your device could solve the problem. Because the process of restarting your iPhone varies depending on the model, we will go over the various options that are available to you in order to use your phone again.

A Manual Restart of Your Apple iPhone and How to Do It

Let’s say you have run into a problem with your iPhone, and the typical solution of turning it off and then back on again does not solve the problem. In that scenario, you will need to do what is known as a forced restart, also referred to as a hard restart.

Your iPhone’s model determines which buttons you need to hit in order to perform a forced restart, often known as a hard restart. Following that, we will discuss each of the three available choices.

iPhone Se 2020, iPhone 8, and New iPhones Without a Home Button Can Be Restarted by Force

Press the volume up button and let go of it.

Press the volume down button and let go of it.

Press and hold the button on the side.

Wait until you see the Apple logo, then let go of the side button.

Wait until your iPhone starts up again.

Done.

Restart the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus

Press and hold down both the power button and the volume down button.

Wait until you see the Apple logo, then let go of both buttons.

Wait until your iPhone starts up again.

Done.

Use the Home Button to Force Older iPhones to Restart

Hold down both the power and home buttons at the same time.

Wait until you see the Apple logo, then let go of both buttons.

Wait until your iPhone starts up again.

Done.

What to Do if Your iPhone is Still Not Working

You have attempted to force a restart on your iPhone, but it either does not work at all or becomes unresponsive when you try to turn it on. You can attempt this one item to see if it helps fix the problem.

Put a USB cable into your computer and attach your iPhone to it. This will get you started.

Launch Finder on a Mac running macOS Catalina or a later version if you are using a Mac with an operating system newer than Catalina; launch iTunes on a Mac running an operating system older than Catalina or on a Windows machine.

You can locate your iPhone using iTunes or Finder.

Repeat the steps outlined in the previous section in order to restart your iPhone in an unresponsive mode. This time, the recovery mode screen will appear rather than the Apple logo that was previously displayed.

Wait until a prompt to update your iPhone appears on your computer, and then select “Update” from the menu. The iOS on your phone will either be upgraded or reinstalled at this point.

Step 4 should be repeated in order to re-enter recovery mode if the process takes longer than 15 minutes.

Attend the conclusion of the process.

Done.

