Resources for Wildfire Firefighters in the West America and Canada – International

Several fires that have been raging for days in large parts of the western United States and Canada have reduced the resources of firefighters, officials said Saturday.

More than 2,100 firefighters are battling a bootleg fire in southern Oregon near the California border. But some had to retreat as the flames spread amid the new heat wave.

California, which has been hit by its own fires, has promised to send firefighters to help Oregon.

Officials have announced that Canada is hosting about 100 Mexican firefighters in support of exhausted colleagues in Ontario.

Bootleg, the largest active fire in the United States, covers an area of ​​more than 1,000 km2 – larger than New York City – and is only 7% under control, according to the Inc. website.

"The fire is still intense and is increasing in size due to heat, drought and wind conditions," the official website said. The fires have already destroyed at least 20 homes.

Fire Chief Rob Allen said the 200-mile radius of the fire was "a great line to mark and maintain."

“We continue to use all resources, from excavations to tanks,” he said Friday.

Meanwhile, dangerous storms are expected in California, with the August Complex fire last year – the largest in the state's modern history – extinguished by a series of lightning strikes.

In Canada, officials predict high temperatures in the coming days from Alberta to Ontario – not higher than 49.6 degrees Celsius near Vancouver three weeks ago.