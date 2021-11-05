Resident Evil 8 : Everything We Know So Far

Resident Evil 8 is coming! The next installment in the Resident Evil series will be released on January 25, 2019. It’s been a long time since we’ve seen a new game from this franchise and it looks like they’re going to make up for lost time with an all-new story that takes place after the events of Resident Evil 7.

This newest entry into the series is set in modern day America and brings back some of our favorite characters from previous games such as Leon Kennedy, Claire Redfield, Chris Redfield, Ada Wong and Albert Wesker. We can’t wait to see what Capcom has planned for us! Preorder your copy today so you don’t

Everything We Know About Resident Evil 8

The very special ‘Resident Evil Village’ episode of RE7 is set in the Umbrella Corporation’s operations center, where Chris and his fellow survivors are still attempting to discover what happened to them. Ethan Winters (Ethan Winters) once again takes up residence in the Resident Evil Village. In May, the game will be available for download.

The most recent review was conducted on February 24, 2021, and it is still accurate.

In this sequel, the player is once again following Thaddeus’ story as he investigates a haunting in an abandoned house. Ethan Winters, who recently disappeared after being possessed by a malevolent entity known as “The Presence,” is on another quest filled with evil spirits and perplexing circumstances.

The game will send Ethan to a mysterious village in Europe, continuing his search for answers and uncovering a slew of deadly creatures.

Release Date of Resident Evil 8

Resident evil 8 is set to premiere on May 7, 2021. The game is planned to come out on the PlayStation 5, Xbox One X/S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

The PS5’s SSD will make loading times faster, allowing the game to support 4K and ray tracing. The DualSense’s adaptive triggers and haptic feedback will let players “feel the weight and pull of weapon triggers” and experience “the sensation of firing a real gun,” according to Nerve.

You may pre-order the game now.

Is There a Resident Evil 8 Trailer?

We’ve already released a few trailers for the newest one, which will be presented during the game’s showcase event on January 21.

The trailer gives a glimpse of the game’s female antagonist and the frightening setting that they will soon explore.

Watch the trailer below.

Capcom has released yet another teaser trailer, this one providing a better look at the mansion where the game is based. The ominous manor is home to a variety of terrible creatures, as well as a huge woman who appears quite frightening.

The teaser trailer is shown below.

Is There Any Gameplay Video For ‘Resident Evil 8’ Available?

Tennis star Naomi Osaka acts out the ‘experience in a nutshell’ in a brief video clip for us, revealing how it works on PlayStation 5.

RE8 will make use of the DualSense controller’s haptic feedback in a way we’ve never seen before. The video offered us a peek into how RE8 will utilize the haptic feedback of the DualSense controller. We believe that Capcom will release further gameplay footage soon.

Here is the footage.

The Plot of ‘resident Evil 8’ Is Similar to That of the Original Game

The eighth installment of the Resident Evil game series will feature Ethan Winters, who was last seen in Resident Evil 7 years after the events of that game.

Winters (Andrew Lincoln) will be back for the second half of Season 4, now taking place in Louisiana. Winters is looking for his missing wife, Mia (Minka Kelly), who vanished while on vacation with her husband. She was last seen driving away from a home that she and her spouse owned together out near St Tammany Parish. The lovers are reunited only to face another form of malevolence.

Ethan Winters was invented as a blank and transparent character in Resident Evil 7…However, while developing the game, we became quite attached to Ethan Winters. We were perplexed as to what would become of him. The next page of his narrative,’ said Capcom’s Director Morimasa Sato in a developer insights video.

Chris Redfield is also returning for RE8 to trigger a deadly chain of events.

The Latest on ‘Resident Evil Village’ – Rumors and News

Capcom was hacked in November 2020, which resulted in an online leak of the company’s secrets and future titles like Resident Evil Village, according to TechCrunch.

The sequel to 2018’s A Way Out has been leaked by Xbox Daily on Feb. 14, revealing the game’s title and some of its basic features. According to the leak, it is planned for an April 2021 release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, older consoles, and PC. It has now been debunked, as Capcom revealed a May 7, 2021 release date for the game.

Leaks have also stated that a demo is coming ahead of the game’s release, in line with prior releases, and PlayStation players will get early access. The leaks also described that RE8 will include a standalone internet component dubbed Dominion, although there is no additional information available at this time.

A ransomware attack did occur, but neither Capcom nor anyone else has confirmed or denied the data leaked following the assault.