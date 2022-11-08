Resident Alien Season 3 Release Date 2022: A Review of Season 1 & 2!

Who would have thought that an alien invasion would be funny instead of scary? Resident Alien on SYFY has been a real hit for the network. Its main character, Harry (Alan Tudyk), makes us laugh out loud and also has a lot of heart.

Harry is an alien who got stuck on Earth and has to change into a human to fit in with the people of the small town of Patience, Colorado.

Resident Alien has been so popular that SYFY renewed it for a third season before the second half of season 2 even started.

Here is what we know so far about Resident Alien’s third season.

What is the Focus of Resident Alien?

Resident Alien is based on a comic book series with the same name. It tells the story of an alien whose job is to kill every living thing on Earth. Before he can finish his mission, his ship crashes in Patience, Colorado, and he has to find the lost parts of his ship so he can destroy the earth and go home.

In order to stay hidden, he takes the form of a local man, Dr. Harry Vanderspiegle (Tudyk), and gets caught up in a murder investigation of the town doctor.

The show follows Harry’s adventures as he searches for pieces of his lost ship, learns about the kindness and humanity of humans, and plots revenge on his archenemy, a young boy named Max (Judah Prehn) who can see through his human cloaking device.

Release Date for Season 3 of Resident Alien

The new season of the show started in January, and the second half of the season started this month. Taking everything into account, the third season should start around 2023.

There is no set number of episodes for the next season, as it has been different for the first two. Jocko Productions, Amblin Television, Dark Horse Entertainment, and Universal Content Productions all work together to make the show.

What Occurred in Resident Alien’s Second Season?

Harry’s ship was damaged when he went back to Earth to get a stowaway named Max. Harry temporarily lost his memory during this time.

When Sheriff Mike and Deputy Liv (Elizabeth Bowen) found out what Harry really looked like, he erased their memories of that day. Liv starts to wonder about a few things because of the memory gap. This leads her to look into the missing day.

Harry tries to get close to Kate’s (Meredith Garretson) cousin Carlyn (Alex Borstein) so he can use her keycard to get into her lab and steal parts for his radio so he can call home. Later, he and Asta (Sara Tomko) go on a hike to try to send a message to his home planet, but a bunch of people who want to join them get in the way.

General McCallister (Linda Hamilton) keeps questioning Dr. Ethan Stone (Michael Cassidy), the doctor they thought was an alien but turned out to be a human.

Harry finds out, much to his surprise, that he has a daughter who comes to Patience after rebelling against her mom and the real Harry’s ex-wife.

We had to say goodbye to 42, Harry’s cousin who was a cephalopod and was voiced by Nathan Fillion. It was sad, but we said goodbye in the most hilarious Resident Alien way: Harry tried to save his cousin by giving him mouth-to-mouth in front of Sahar (Gracelyn Awad Rinke) and her confused dog.

Harry and Asta went to New York to look for an alien relative that Harry might have. They found an alien named Goliath (played by David Bianchi) who was an artist like Banksy. When they finally found Goliath, he was already dead, but he did leave Harry a small gift.

What Happened in Resident Alien’s First Season?

The first season of Resident Alien explains how and why Harry comes to Earth. Harry’s ship is hit by lightning while he is trying to destroy the earth and everyone on it. This causes him to crash land on earth, where parts of his ship are scattered around where he landed.

He kills Dr. Harry Vanderspiegle and takes his identity so he won’t be found while he looks for the missing parts of his ship. He lives a quiet, unremarkable life, watching Law & Order reruns to learn how to act and talk like a human until the local sheriff (Corey Reynolds) asks him to help with the murder investigation and autopsy of the town doctor.

He agrees to help because he’s interested, but that means he has to deal with other people. As he fills in as the town’s doctor, he learns more about how people act and what makes them tick. He meets Max (Prehn), a young boy who is the only one who can see through his human mask. Max and he fight right away, but they end up becoming friends.

As Harry searches for the missing parts of his ship and the device that will destroy the earth, he is being hunted by a bad military covert operation. Harry decides not to destroy the earth, so he fixes his ship and heads home. On the way, he finds a stowaway.

What Can We Expect From Resident Alien Season 3?

Sheridan said when asked what he could tease about Season 3, “We are still working out the details for season 3, but we know it will have 12 episodes, which I hope will all air at the same time.

Since so many of our characters are involved in the alien story, you can expect to see a little more alien stuff this coming season. We won’t stop telling stories about the town, but now all of our characters face a bigger threat from outside the town.”

