Reginald the Vampire Release Date: It Will Be Released in October 2022!

We haven’t seen Spider-Man: No Way Home in the theatres in almost a year, but we’re all still thinking about the shocking ending, in which Peter Parker (Tom Holland) disappears from everyone’s memory. Fans weren’t the only ones shocked by the end, though.

When he heard about No Way Home’s plans, star Jacob Batalon was also shocked. In an interview with Collider’s Christina Radish for Reginald the Vampire, Batalon talked about how he felt about the script for No Way Home and hinted at future appearances in the MCU.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is hired to ensure people forget who Spider-Man is. The spell doesn’t work as planned, though. Instead, it brings people from other worlds into the MCU.

Release Date

The network said that Reginald the Vampire, Syfy’s new show, will come out of the coffin and into the nightlife on October 5 at 10 p.m. The network released a colorful teaser along with the news of the show’s start date.

Setting the scene, the short clip shows us a new story about vampires who don’t hide in the shadows but live their undead lives out in the open and look beautiful.

Reginald the Vampire Instagram

Take a look at the Reginald the Vampire Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pop Faction (@popfaction)

Cast Members

In the movie, Doctor Octopus is played by Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx plays electro, Willem Dafoe plays Green Goblin, Thomas Haden Church plays Sandman, and Rhys Ifans plays Lizard. Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield played Peter Parker but in different roles.

At the movie’s end, Peter gives up his identity to stop other bad guys from entering Earth-616. Now, no one knows Peter was ever born, not even his best friend Ned (Batalon). When asked how he felt when reading the script for No Way Home, Batalon talks about the emotional roller coaster of being a part of this franchise. What he said:

READ MORE: The Good Doctor Season 6: is the Good Doctor Going to End in 2022?

“On our last day of work, we all cried a lot. We all called even at the first showing. I think it was a beautiful thing for all of us to participate. We started when we were very young. When we made our first movie, we were still in high school.

It was crazy to see how all the movies fit together and how all the characters came full circle. Andrew and Tobey being in the script, were crazy. It was crazy that the hand had so many bad guys. It made no sense at all.

I would say that the end of our movies is so touching. It emphasizes that Spider-Man will keep going, but maybe not with us, and I think that’s a great thing. The way it ended, with such a cliffhanger, was something no one saw coming. Even though we may not be a part of it, it was still a beautiful ride.

READ MORE: The Wilds Season 2: Everything Explanation About the Season 2!

Even though Marvel Studios and Sony haven’t said much about what will happen to Spider-Man in the MCU, No Way Home felt more like the start of a new story than the franchise’s end. Spider-Man will almost certainly come back in the future, so we wonder if Ned will also be in the next movie. But Batalon hasn’t heard back from the studios yet, so he doesn’t know if he’ll be able to return to the MCU. As Batalon tells us:

“I think actors are the last ones to know about something. People seem to think that actors always have something to hide. We don’t know anything, I promise. But why not if we were in the right place, at the right time, with the right group of people? Aside from that, though, whatever happens, happens. It’s up to the big bosses, the people who sign the checks, to decide what to do. We’re not opposed to the idea but don’t want it to happen.

Batalon says as if he wants to come back, that he doesn’t have high hopes and is happy to have been a part of director Jon Watts’ trilogy. When asked what it would be like to work with a different director in the series, Batalon said, “To be honest, I don’t think about that too much.

READ MORE: The Midnight Club Release Date: It Will Be Released on October 2022!

I feel we are all moving in ways we don’t want to happen. It’s not terrible, but I don’t think we’re excited about another movie. I feel like everyone is on their own. But once again, whatever happens, happens.

Frequently Asked Question

Is the Promo for Reginald the Vampire Episode 1 of Season 1 Out?

No, the promo for Reginald the Vampire Season 1 Episode 1 hasn’t come out yet.

What Kind of Story is Reginald the Vampire Episode 1 of Season 1?

Reginald The Vampire Season 1 Episode 1 is in the Comedy and Horror genre.