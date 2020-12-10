Johns Hopkins, founder of Baltimore Research University and Hospital, a radical and early abolitionist, long-believed slaves owned by the company announced Wednesday.

Survey records recently found in the Hopkins Research List that many slaves were held in the mid-1800s.

“We have government survey records that Mr. Hopkins was the owner of a slave listed in his home in 1840 and four slaves listed in 1850,” said University President Ronald J. Snyder. Daniels; Paul b. Rothman, Dean of the Faculty of Medicine; And Kevin W., president of the Johns Hopkins Health System. Sowers wrote In a letter to the Johns Hopkins community. “According to the 1860 census, enslaved persons are not listed at home.”

It has long been thought that in 1807 Hopkins’ father freed the family’s slaves, they wrote. If so, it is now unclear whether Johns Hopkins is an abolitionist.

Johns Hopkins, painted in 1835 at the age of 40. JHU Sheridan Libraries / Gado / Getty Images File

Johns Hopkins University is the first research university in the United States and is recognized and trusted A project Monitor and provide surrounding information Covit-19 International Distribution.

Hopkins founded the university after his death with a multi-million dollar confession.

Philanthropist left 7 million In his desire to open a hospital, orphanage and university; At the time it was the largest philanthropic option in the country’s history.

The records were discovered as part of a research project, and school officials said the project team learned of the possible existence of an 1850 census document showing Hopkins as a slave owner in late spring.

Executives called for more research to establish a clearer picture of Hopkins’ life. There is no detailed biography, and his personal documents are thought to have been destroyed or suddenly lost before he died.

School officials said Hopkins ‘earlier story of an early abolitionist was largely a book written by his father, Helen, and published by Hopkins’ granddaughter Helen in 1929 – and that they did not fully trust the university to investigate the claims. Hopkins died in 1873.

But Martha S. Jones and Alison Seeler’s research “There is no evidence that he described Johns Hopkins as an abolitionist,” the community news agency told the university.

“They could not document the story of Johns Hopkins’ parents’ release of enslaved people in 1807, but they found that in 1778 Johns Hopkins’ grandfather freed some of the enslaved people, and enslavement and transactions involving enslaved persons continued for decades,” Wednesday News.

Jones, a professor of history at the university, wrote A version published in The Washington Post On Wednesday, Thom’s account of Hopkins was “a collection of memoirs that destroyed his uncle’s role in enslavement.”

“This year, many of us at Johns Hopkins are proud to be associated with our colleagues in medical and public health who have miraculously dealt with the corona virus infection,” Jones wrote. “That pride, for me, now mixes with bitterness. Our university is the gift of a man who traded in the freedom and dignity of other men and women.”

But, he wrote, “it is difficult, but necessary, to replace myth with historical fact.”

University officials said they did not know the names, circumstances or relationships of the enslaved people in the released census records. They also said it was not clear why his house was listed as having no slaves in 1860.

They wrote that the details of the lives of the enslaved were included in many of the questions raised by the research.