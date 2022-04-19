In August 2021, it was announced that Record of Ragnarok would be renewed for a second season. Following the huge success of the first season of Record of Ragnarok, the show was renewed for a second season.The show was well-received, and in August 2021, it was announced that it would be renewed for a second season on Netflix, as well as a Japanese television broadcast.

According to Netflix’s typical distribution policy, Record of Ragnarok Season 1 of 12 episodes was published at the same time. Masao Kubo directed the film, which was based on a script by Kazuyuki Fudeyasu. The Japanese manga series Record of Ragnarok (Shmatsu no Warukyre, Doomsday Valkyrie) is written by Shinya Umemura and Takumi Fukui and illustrated by Ajichika.

In November 2017, it debuted in Coamix’s (previously Tokuma Shoten) manga magazine Monthly Comic Zenon. Viz Media acquired the North American distribution rights in June 2021. Graphinica translated the manga into an original net animation (ONA), which aired on Netflix in June 2021. The show has been renewed for a second season.

Plot

Record of Ragnarok has only been available on Netflix for a short period, yet it’s already a hit. The first season of Stranger Things aired on Netflix on June 17, and some fans have already binge-watched it and are eager to discover more about the main characters. A high-concept idea is turned into a conventional martial arts tournament in this fantasy-action series.

The Gods’ Council meets every 1000 years to discuss humanity’s fate. The gods decide that humans are irredeemable and must become extinct after 7 million years of human history. The gods agree to organize the Battle of Ragnarok, a tournament pitting 13 important humans from throughout history against 13 of the most powerful gods in death-defying duels. If their team wins 7 games in the competition, humanity will be spared. To even the odds, each human is assigned a valkyrie who changes into a formidable weapon called Volund, which is suited to the user’s combat style, at the risk of losing her life if the user is killed.

Release date of Record of Ragnarok Season 2

Record of Ragnarok season 1 was announced in December 2020 and released on June 17, 2021. The first season consists of 12 episodes, each lasting between 24 and 25 minutes. Record of Ragnarok Season 2 would likely require a similar amount of time to produce.

The plot of Record of Ratnarok Season 2 goes like this. The setup for Record of Ragnarok is rather straightforward. Based on what transpired in the manga, the next match up will be between Jack the Ripper and Hercules. After that, Raiden Tameemon will fight Shiva, while Buddha will fight Bishamonten.

Three fights were included in the first season, and the second season appears to be on course to follow suit. To escape utter catastrophe, humanity must win seven battles in total, and they’ve already lost one.

Hercules is well-liked by both Valkyries and humans, but Jack is despised, therefore the Greek hero might find some allies in the opposite camp. However, with the support of his Valkyrie partner Hlokk, Jack is sure to win the duel. Shiva, the Hindu god of destruction, is expected to face Raiden Tameemon, the famed Japanese Sumo wrestler, and his Valkyrie partner Prudr in bout 5. Shiva is likely to win the match, putting the gods back in the lead in the tournament. Buddha, the founder of Buddhism, may cross sides and fight for humanity in Match 6.

If the fights go to the 13th round, the show might last at least two more seasons beyond its second.

Cast of Record of Ratnarok Season 2

The mortal humans, chosen to preserve the human faith, are pitted against the gods, who believe that men should die as a result of their acts.Thor, Poseidon, and Hercules are among the Gods.

Lu Bu, Adam, and Kojiro Sasaki are the lead’s human representatives. Jack the Ripper is a notorious serial killer. Tameemon Raiden Qin Shi Huang, Buddha. Hayha, Simo. Nikola Tesla is a scientist and inventor. Okita, Souji Sakata Kintoki Sakata, Grigori Rasputin is a Russian spy.

Conclusion

One of the most recent anime adaptations to join Netflix is Record of Ragnarok.The first season of received a lot of positive feedback, and it spent a few days on Netflix’s top ten list.