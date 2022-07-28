Rebelde Season 3 Release Date: Where Can I Watch Rebelde Season 3?

Netflix’s Mexican adolescent drama ‘Rebelde’ is a standalone sequel to the Mexican telenovela ‘Rebelde’ that aired in 2004. The show centers on Elite Way School and follows the lives of the kids who attend the same institution.

The conflict that the members of the band Without Name experience as they attempt to carve out a niche for themselves as new voices in the contemporary music scene is gradually resolved throughout the episodes of the Spanish-language series. In addition, the relationships between the students are given a significant amount of attention throughout the course of the show, which had its debut on January 5, 2022.

When it first aired, the show was met with acclaim from both the media and the viewing public. It was singled out for particular acclaim for the interesting stories it had, as well as the teen-oriented drama it featured and the main cast’s performances.

The conclusion of the show’s second season features a number of shocking revelations that are left unanswered, so it is reasonable to assume that viewers are eager to learn more about the show’s plans for its third season. So, let’s have a look at what we know about that topic!

Rebelde Season 1 Recap

In the first season, some children from wealthy families enroll in a prestigious school in order to follow their ambition of becoming singers, but other pupils from middle-class families are also accepted into the same institution.

These two distinct class groups come together to establish their own group in order to compete in the music contest. The students from the middle class have a difficult time adjusting to the pupils from the upper class.

During the time that all of the students were just getting used to their new surroundings and meeting some new acquaintances, a mysterious organization known as Lodge began issuing threats to the pupils the precise second that their school’s first-year students were caught in a fire mishap.

As the students get to know one another better throughout the course of the series, we get the opportunity to see as their friendships and sexual connections develop. The kids encourage one another as they work toward attaining their goals, and the series is loaded with wonderful music and talented performances.

The students in the series all have a great deal of charisma and talent, but it is much more difficult for them to achieve their common goal than it might at first appear. This series is all about pushing yourself outside of your comfort zone in order to accomplish what you want, as some characters go through terrible experiences while others enhance their skills.

Rebelde Season 3 Cast

In the event that the show is given an official green light for a third season, we can anticipate that Azul Guaita Bracamontes (Jana Cohen), Andrea Chaparro (Mara José Sevilla AKA MJ), Franco Masini (Luka Colucci), Sergio Mayer Mori (Esteban Torres/Colucci), Jeronimo Cantillo (Guillermo “Dixon” lvarez), and Lizeth Selene Joel Isaac Figueroa (Okane), Giovanna Grigio (Emília Alo), Estefanía Villarreal (Celina Ferrer), Leonardo de Lozanne (Marcelo Colucci), and Karla Sofia Gazcón (Lourdes) may return as well.

Given that the death of Flavio Medina’s character Gus Bauman occurs in the season two finale, it is possible that the actor will only appear in flashback scenes if there is a third season. Given that Alejandro Puente (Sebastián Langarica) completed his education at EWS, it is likewise unlikely that he will come back to the show.

Rebelde Season 3 Plot

The conclusion of Season 2 finds Esteban victorious in the musical competition. After he has been declared the victor, he comes to the conclusion that Bauman is a killer. He makes the decision not to perform at the Trend-Z Awards and instead tries to prevent Bauman from injuring Okane, but in doing so, he unwittingly results in Okane’s passing.

Luka makes a full recovery from his brush with death and eventually winds up in a relationship with Okane. The arrest of Okane was a direct result of Marcelo’s use of his power to get Estebán released from police custody. Sebastián and the other members of his class all receive their diplomas. Dixon is spared from having to leave EWS due to Bauman’s passing, and as a result, he and MJ end up together. As well as that, Esteban and Jana get back in touch.

The events that take place after Okane’s arrest for the murder of Bauman might be the focus of the potential third season. It’s possible that Marcelo will come up with the story that Okane accidentally killed Bauman while he was defending himself, in the hopes of preventing the same thing from happening to Estebán, Okane’s kid.

As a result of Bauman’s passing, Celina might revive The Battle of the Bands, and Without Name might get back together. It’s possible that Esteban and Jana will get back together. It is possible that Okane and Luka’s trip across the United States will go on as planned if Okane is allowed to be released from police custody. There is a possibility that Andi may get back together with Emilia, and that Emilia will figure out a means to remain in Mexico.

Rebelde Season 3 Release Date

On July 27, 2022, the second season of ‘Rebelde’ made its debut on Netflix. The second season will consist of a total of eight episodes, each of which will run for between 34 and 47 minutes.

Regarding the upcoming third season, let’s go through everything we already know about it. Rebelde has not yet been given an official greenlight for a third season by Netflix, nor has the streaming service issued a statement regarding the future of the show.

Nevertheless, Leonardo de Lozanne, who plays Marcelo Colucci, disclosed to GQ Mexico in January 2022 that the third season became “approved,” and that filming for the season is scheduled to begin in the summer of 2022. This information was provided by Leonardo de Lozanne to GQ Mexico.

It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that Netflix is apparently interested in producing a third season of the series given the popularity of other similar teen programs on the streaming service, such as “Elite” and “Sex Education.”

If the renewal of the show for a third season has in fact already been accepted and an announcement is pending, then we may anticipate hearing about the latter in a very short amount of time. If the streaming powerhouse decides to give the third season of ‘Rebelde’ the official go-ahead any time soon, we may anticipate that it will drop somewhere in the second quarter of 2023.

Where Can I Watch Rebelde Season 3?

Netflix now offers streaming access to the first two seasons of Rebelde, and should the third season be renewed by the streaming service, it will also be made available on Netflix.