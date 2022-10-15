Reaperscans: Analysis of Traffic and Market Share

Reaperscans.com is a website that provides traffic analytics and market share data for the Reaper Scanning software. The website is operated by a company called Bluebeam, which is based in the United States. The company was founded in 2002 and has been providing scanning software solutions to businesses and individuals since then.

The website allows users to see how popular the Reaper Scanning software is in comparison to other scanning software solutions on the market. It also provides users with traffic data so that they can see how much traffic the website receives, as well as where that traffic is coming from.

Traffic Statistics

Traffic statistics can be a great way to see how popular a website is. They can also be used to compare traffic between different websites. reaperscans.com is a website that provides traffic analytics and market share data.

According to Alexa, reaperscans.com is the 3,764th most popular website in the world and the 1,526th most popular website in the United States. This means that it is more popular than approximately 85% of all websites worldwide and 96% of all websites in the US.

reaperscans.com has a global rank of 3,764 and a US rank of 1,526. The website has an estimated worth of $ 33,000 and receives around 9,720 unique visitors per day. This estimate is based on multiple sources, including Alexa traffic data. Based on these numbers, we can conclude that reaperscans.com is a moderately successful website with a good amount of traffic.

Market Share

As of October 2019, reaperscans.com has a traffic ranking of 176,937 in the world and 30,275 in the United States. It is ranked #1,629 in Japan and #5,842 in Italy. Based on traffic data from around the web, we believe that reaperscans.com’s popularity has been steadily growing over the past few months.

In terms of market share, reaperscans.com’s closest competitors are scanlations.co (ranked #186,032 in the world), mangahere.com (#188,175), and mangapanda.com (#191,433). All three of these sites have similar traffic patterns to reaperscans.com, with relatively steady growth over the past few months.

Competitors

In the world of online scanlation, reaperscans.com is one of the top dogs. But they’re not the only player in the game. Here’s a look at some of their competitors and how they stack up:

Mangastream:

Mangastream has been around since 2007, making it one of the oldest scanlation sites still in operation. They’re known for their high-quality scans and wide selection of manga titles. They’re also one of the few scanlation sites that offer an app, making it easy to read manga on the go.

Scanlation quality: high

Selection of titles: wide

App availability: yes

Reaperscans:

Reaperscans is a newer site, but they’ve quickly made a name for themselves with their extensive library of manga titles. They offer both English and Chinese language versions of most titles, making them one of the few bilingual scanlation sites out there. They also have an active forum community where readers can discuss manga, sharing tips and recommendations.

Scanlation quality: high

Selection of titles: extensive

Bilingual options: yes Active forum community: yes

Conclusion

reaperscans.com is a top website in terms of traffic and market share. The website has a lot to offer in terms of content and services, which explains its popularity. If you’re looking for a great place to find scans and other digital content, reaperscans.com is definitely worth checking out.