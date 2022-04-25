Real Madrid FC Complete Info!

Since its founding on March 6, 1902, as Madrid Football Team, the club has used a white home shirt. The honorary term real, which translates to “royal,” was given on the club by King Alfonso XIII in 1920, along with the royal crown in the insignia. Since 1947, the team has played its home games in the 81,044-seat Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in central Madrid. Unlike other European athletic organisations, Real Madrid’s members (socios) have owned and operated the club from its inception.

In 2019, the club was reported to be valued €3.8 billion ($4.2 billion), and it was the world’s second highest-earning football club, with an annual income of €757.3 million in 2019. The club has one of the most passionate followings in the world.

Real Madrid, together with Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona, is one of the three original members of La Liga to have never been demoted from the top flight since its foundation in 1929. The team has a number of long-standing rivalries, the most notable of which being El Clásico with Barcelona and El Derbi Madrileo with Atlético Madrid.

Why is it called Real Madrid?

In 1912, the squad relocated to the Campo de O’Donnell after bouncing between sites. After King Alfonso XIII bestowed the title of Real (Royal) to the club in 1920, the name was changed to Real Madrid. The first Spanish football league was established in 1929.

Who is the owner of Real Madrid?

Unlike other European athletic organisations, Real Madrid’s members (socios) have owned and operated the club from its inception. In 2019, the club was reported to be valued €3.8 billion ($4.2 billion), and it was the world’s second highest-earning football club, with an annual income of €757.3 million in 2019.

Is Real Madrid part of Spain?

On March 6, 1902, a group of enthusiasts in Madrid, Spain, establishes the Madrid Foot Ball Club. The club, afterwards known as Real Madrid, would go on to become the most successful European football (soccer) franchise of the twentieth century.

FIFA was founded by Real Madrid?

Carlos Padros was the club’s President from 1904-08 and the architect of the Spanish Championship, the Madrid Championship, as well as the driving force behind the establishment of FIFA (Fédération Internationale de Football Association) in 1904.

Real Madrid Suffer Major Injury Blow Ahead of Manchester City Champions League Clash

Manchester City are poised to play Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final, but they are dealing with a handful of injury problems.

Kyle Walker was seen wearing a protective boot following the tense Champions League quarter-final against Atletico Madrid, and Pep Guardiola described his injury as a “huge twist.”

There is no word on when the quick right-back will return to the sidelines.

Furthermore, Nathan Aké and John Stones were substituted during City’s recent 3-0 win against Brighton & Hove Albion, which is not good news for the Premier League champions.

However, according to the most recent information received from several Spanish sources, Los Blancos have suffered a loss due to injury in the shape of central defender David Alaba.