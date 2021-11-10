‘Ratched’ Season 2 Release Date: Renewed or Cancelled by Netflix in 2022?

The second season of the hit Netflix series ‘Ratched’ is coming soon! Season 2 will be set in a hospital in London, England. It’s unclear if any characters from the first season will return. We’re excited to see what happens next with these new characters and how they’ll interact with one another. Sign up for our newsletter below so you can stay updated on all things ‘Ratched’.

Everything We Know So Far About ‘Ratched’ Season 2

Season 2 will see further action between Ratched and Edmund.

This post was most recently updated on June 8, 2021, and has been reviewed.

On the weekend of its launch, Netflix’s twisted psychological thriller Ratched climbed to the top spot on the streaming service’s top 10.

While critics were harsh on the series, there is no doubting that Ryan Murphy’s adaptation of One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest has reignited the binge-watching culture.

Ratched is about the evil Mildred Ratched, a highly attractive mental institution nurse, who tries to conceal her malevolent nature with her charming appearance and exquisite 1940s style.

The series’ first season ended on a cliffhanger, with Ratched in a less-than-ideal position. Let’s find out what’s next for the series after a successful season 1.

Is ‘Ratched’ Getting a Second Season?

Netflix ordered two seasons of Ratched back in September 2017. Netflix has such a lot of trust in Ryan Murphy and Evan Romansky’s Ratched that they ordered 18 episodes. The streaming service dropped the fantasy drama in January, with just eight episodes to date. As a result, we anticipate season 2 to be 10 episodes in length.

When Will Season 2 of ‘Ratched’ Air on Netflix?

We’re already certain that Nurse Ratched will return for more twisted episodes. Unfortunately, there is no confirmed date for Ratched’s return in season 2.

Season 2 has yet to premiere on Netflix, but Season 1 debuted on the streaming service on September 18. We’re already preparing ourselves for potential delays, regardless of how much we want season 2 to release in the same month as next year’s debut.

The woman who played Nurse Ratched, JoBeth Williams, has no idea when she’ll be back.

Nobody knows anything about season 2 because Ryan, with all of his commitments, when would this start? ‘You’ve got to get used to all of that,’ Zod says. ‘We’re not sure who knows.’ ‘Then you add the epidemic, and then we wonder who knows,’ adds Lois.

We’ll have to wait until 2022 before new episodes of Ratched are available. If they can get started filming soon, that is.

What Does Will Happen in ‘Ratched’ Season 2?

At the conclusion of season 1, nurse Ratched found herself in an impossible position.

In response, Letty’s older brother Edmund takes up his cause. He strives to destroy her luxurious existence in Mexico.

Edmund was expected to be put to death by means of the electric chair, but Charlotte managed to reprieve him.

Season 2 will see the return of fiercely competitive siblings, making for an epic battle.

Who Will Be in the Cast of ‘Ratched’ Season 2?

The cast list has not been officially confirmed, although we may expect several major actors to reprise their roles and continue the narrative to season 2.

Finn Wittrock is playing Edmund Tolleson, a serial killer conspiring with his mother’s lover and his sister to exterminate the Ratcheds. Sophie Okonedo, Amanda Plummer, and their accomplices are all represented by notable actors. For example, Amanda Plummer is played by Emma Stone.

We’re also anticipating seeing Cynthia Nixon return as Ratched’s love interest Gwendolyn Briggs, alongside Judy Davis as Nurse Betsy Bucket.

‘Ratched’ Official Trailer

Let’s take a look at the trailer for Ratched Season 1 below while we wait for further updates on Ratched Season 2.

You may watch all of Ratched’s episodes on Netflix.