Rare sunfish found dead off US coast | The world

A rare specimen Sunfish Lying dead on a beach Oregon, In the United States, last week, gave information to fisheries researchers in the city Coastal.
Animal, also called Oba fish, Attracts attention for its red color and size: it is achievable It is 2 meters long and weighs up to 270 kg.
- The & # 39; Giant Goldfish & # 39; After discovering the existence of the U.S. City warns locals; The species is considered invasive
- 109 kg & # 39; River Monster & # 39; Fishing in the United States; The fish may be over 100 years old
Sunfish found off the coast of Oregon on July 14, 2021 – Photo: Coastal Fish
Fisheries experts in the town near the border Canada collects this animal a Cool room, then read it.
The scientists said in a statement The fish of this species usually live in the open and deep sea., Far from the coast – and very rare in this region.
They mainly look like small shrimp on grills and in shallow water. May be associated with climate change.
Sunfish Beach on Oregon Beach, USA on July 14, 2021 – Photo: Coastal Fish
A 2015 study published in the journal Science found that it was Oba The first warm-blooded fish known to science.
The extraordinary feature offers a competitive edge in the depths of the cold sea: with constantly folding paddles, the The animal will be hot and with rapid reflexes.
Like some other fish Tuna, and some sharks, warm their body parts and muscles to improve performance at cool depths., But their internal organs cool quickly, forcing them to move to shallow water to stay warm.
‘Terrible fish’: See cases of large or frighteningly shaped animals
‘Terrible fish’: See cases of large or frighteningly shaped animals