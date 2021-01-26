Rand Paul test referendum set aside, but anticipates Republican opposition to Trump indictment

Paul’s movement was killed by 55-45 votes, with five Republicans joining all Democrats, meaning 45 Republicans voted for Paul’s initiative. Republican sentiments. Utah’s Mitt Romney, Nebraska’s Ben Sass, Maine’s Susan Collins, Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski and Pennsylvania’s Pat Doomi crossed the party line to vote with Democrats.

To punish Trump at his trial, at least 17 Republicans must vote with all Democrats when the trial begins next month. Notably, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell sided with Paul in the vote — a possible indicator that he agrees with the constitution to impeach the former president.

Paul, a Republican from Kentucky, told reporters the previous day, “I think one-third of the Senate will have enough votes to show that the whole move is unconstitutional.

The Democrat-led council has already voted to blame Trump, accusing him of inciting the insurgency to attack Capitol. But two-thirds of the Senate must vote to punish Trump after a trial, which is the highest menu.