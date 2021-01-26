Rand Paul test referendum set aside, but anticipates Republican opposition to Trump indictment

Paul’s movement was killed by 55-45 votes, with five Republicans joining all Democrats, meaning 45 Republicans voted for Paul’s initiative. Republican sentiments. Utah’s Mitt Romney, Nebraska’s Ben Sass, Maine’s Susan Collins, Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski and Pennsylvania’s Pat Doomi crossed the party line to vote with Democrats.
To punish Trump at his trial, at least 17 Republicans must vote with all Democrats when the trial begins next month. Notably, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell sided with Paul in the vote — a possible indicator that he agrees with the constitution to impeach the former president.
Paul, a Republican from Kentucky, told reporters the previous day, “I think one-third of the Senate will have enough votes to show that the whole move is unconstitutional.
The Democrat-led council has already voted to blame Trump, accusing him of inciting the insurgency to attack Capitol. But two-thirds of the Senate must vote to punish Trump after a trial, which is the highest menu.
The Senate referendum on Tuesday effectively registered the senators as to whether they believe the former president’s case is unconstitutional. Legal experts disagree on whether the Senate can punish the former president, given the language defined in the constitution regarding the indictment. But Democrats have pointed to legal scholars at both ends of the political spectrum.
Sen of the Democratic Party. Dick Durbin said Tuesday that Paul could be forced to vote, “he has very unusual ideas.”
In a floor speech before Paul’s vote, he said, “I want to record this body, every last person here: what do you think politics should be like?”
“Democrats are urging Republicans to use the temptation to provoke, and they are refusing to apply for themselves,” he said. “I wish the Democrats would ever raise their hands if they ever delivered a speech saying ‘Withdraw,’ ‘Fight for your country,’ who did not use the words symbolically?”
He continued, “Are we going to imprison every politician – are we going to blame every politician who used the words symbolically fighting in a speech? Shame!”
The story was updated on Tuesday with additional improvements.