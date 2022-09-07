Ranboo Eye Reveal: Has He Revealed His Eyes?

To avoid unwanted attention, many popular figures on social media prefer to go faceless online.

Dream, Corpse Husband, and TikTok’s Trixxie World are just a few creators who have never shown their true identities online.

Ranboo, a streamer with 3.7 million subscribers on YouTube, has also kept his identity a secret from his fans, who have long wondered what he actually looks like.

Friday, that dream came true when Ranboo showed off a portion of his face in a live stream, and his adoring public has been going crazy ever since.

Ranboo Showed His Eye

The long-awaited eye reveals by popular American YouTuber and Twitch streamer Ranboo happened on Friday, November 26.

The 18-year-old Dream SMP star, who has become famous for his Minecraft videos, never shows his face on camera.

In order to hide his eyes, Ranboo always performs with black sunglasses and a black and white face mask, leaving only his hair and forehead visible.

His fans were taken aback this week when, at the end of his stream commemorating National Ranboo Day’s first anniversary, he removed his sunglasses.

It appeared that he was going to end the stream normally when he said, “Cool, alright, I will see you guys in the next stream, which will probably be tomorrow, and yeah.”

Finally, he took off his shades, said, “I’ll see you guys then,” and flashed a grin for the camera. Below is the long-awaited reveal of the eyes.

The Fans Have Gone Insane on Twitter

Fans’ reactions to the eye reveal on social media platform Twitter has been universally positive.

The revelation of Ranboo’s eyes at the end shocked some viewers, but it also made them smile; one user described it as the “highlight of their day.”

When another person heard this, they exclaimed, “HOLD UP RANBOO DID AN EYE REVEAL LAST NIGHT BRUH I THOUGHT I WAS DREAMING.”

In the words of a third party, “I feel like Ranboo doing an eye reveal gave me too much serotonin that I literally feel great about myself today.”

A Reply From Ranboo is Still Pending

Up until this point, Ranboo has said nothing more about the aforementioned eye reveal.

According to his Instagram Story, he was actually watching The Great British Bake Off while his fans went crazy on Twitter over the eye reveal.

What we really want to see now, Ranboo, is your entire face.

When Fans Saw Ranboo’s Eyes, They Went Absolutely Crazy

On the 26th of every month, Ranboo devotees gather to celebrate National Ranboo Day. On November 26, 2018, exactly one year after the big day, the creator went live on stream to spend some quality time with fans. In contrast, as he was wrapping up, Ranboo momentarily took off his trademark sunglasses, allowing viewers a glimpse of his eyes.

This is a wonderful opportunity for Ranboo to share his story of overcoming facial dysmorphia with the world.

Fans have already started to show their support, noting this is a huge step for the creator. “I’m crying, I’m so proud of him for trusting us enough for him to make such a big milestone,” said one adoring fan.

I’m relieved that he revealed his eyes. Another fan remarked, “He must have been terrified about it,” adding they might “join the fandom” as a result of this action.

His audience is well aware of how significant this is to the YouTube star: “I literally screamed when he did it. I’m really pleased with how far he’s come.

The Minecraft star has hinted that he might show his face on YouTube once he reaches 5 million subscribers, though this will ultimately depend on how confident he feels in doing so.

Explanation

