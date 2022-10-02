Ranbir Kapoor Biography: Latest Updates!

Ranbir Kapoor is a well-known actor and producer in Bollywood. People who like him call him names like Daboo and Ganglu. He is also a good businessman.

He got his name from his grandfather, Raj Kapoor, who was an actor, director, and producer in Bollywood movies. Many Filmfare Awards were given to him because of how well he did in the Indian film industry. He won Best Male Debut for “Saawariya” (2008), Best Actor (Critics) for “Wake Up Sid,” Best Actor for “Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani,” and Best Actor for “Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year” (2010).

Along with these awards, he has a number of other titles and accomplishments to his name. Check out Ranbir Kapoor’s wiki, height, weight, age, girlfriend, family, biography, facts, and more.

Biography

Ranbir is a 39-year-old man from Mumbai who was born on September 28, 1982. (Maharashtra).

He went to school in Mumbai at the “Bombay Scottish School.” He was a very good football player in school and even played at the district level. At the moment, he is a co-owner of the Indian Super League football team Mumbai City FC.

He finished his studies at the “H.R. Mumbai, College of Commerce and Economics. Then he moved to the United States to take a filmmaking course at New York’s “School of Visual Arts.” After that, he went to the Lee Strasberg Theater and Film Institute in New York to learn how to act.

Career

Ranbir helped Rishi Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali make the movies “Aa Ab Laut Chalen” and “Black” before he became an actor. In 2007, with the movie “Saawariya,” he made his acting debut. The movie did okay at the box office.

Ranbir made his first movie, “Jagga Jasoos,” in 2017. Critics say it is a unique movie in the Indian film industry.

Due to his great work in Bollywood, he won several Filmfare Awards, including Best Male Debut for “Saawariya” (2008), Best Actor (Critics) for “Wake Up Sid,” Best Actor for “Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani,” Best Actor for “Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year” (2010), Best Actor (Critics) for “Rockstar” (2012), Best Actor for “Barfi” (2013),

Appearance

Ranbir’s sculpted body with a 42-inch chest, 32-inch waist, and 15-inch biceps are what draws people to him. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 78 kg, which is a healthy weight and height.

Family, Caste & Girlfriends

Ranbir comes from a talented family in the Indian film industry. His father, Rishi Kapoor, is an actor, and his mother, Neetu Singh, is an actress. His grandfather, Raj Kapoor, was a famous hero and an important producer and director of Indian Cinema.

Randhir Kapoor and Babita Shivdasani are his uncle and aunt on his father’s side. Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor, who are both actresses, are his cousins. He also has a sister whose name is Riddhima Kapoor.

Ranbir is still not married, and no one knows if or when he will get married. Some sources say he had affairs with fashion designer Nandita Mahtani, actress Deepika Padukone (from 2007 to 2009), and actress Katrina Kaif (2012-2016).

Controversy

Ranbir met Salman Khan in a pub when he was a teenager. During the party, they got into a fight with words, and Salman hit him.

Facts

He was a very bad kid when he was young. Once, he pushed the fire alarm in New York to see when the guards would come.

He is the first member of the Kapoor family to finish high school and get a diploma.

When he was in his teens, he had a crush on Avantika Malik, who is now married to the actor Imran Khan.

After he got a job, he used his first paycheck to buy a Hublot watch.

He likes to go on trips, play football, and watch movies.

He likes to spend time with his dogs, family, and friends.

Daboo also likes to play Xbox and PlayStation in his free time.

He doesn’t like rudeness and putting other people down.

He saw the 9/11 attacks in New York in 2001.

Ranbir loves to eat Italian, Chinese, and home-cooked food, especially “Bhindi,” “Jungli Mutton,” and “Paya.”

Ganglu likes “Mishti Doi,” “Creme Brulee,” and “Gulab Jamun” for desserts, and “Sweet Lemon,” “Bananas,” and “Water-Melon” for fruits.

Ranbir likes the actors Rishi Kapoor, Akshaye Khanna, Dustin Hoffman, Al Pacino, Kajol, Madhuri Dixit, Jennifer Connelly, and Natalie Portman, as well as the directors Anurag Basu and Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the musician A.R. Rahman.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Ranbir Kapoor Religious?

The Kapoor family comes from a Hindu background in Punjab. For those who are interested, the term is easy to understand because it refers to Punjabis who follow Hinduism instead of one of the other religions that are common in the Punjab region.

Does Ranbir Kapoor Have a Child?

Ranbir and Alia Bhatt’s first child will be born soon. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are going to have their first child together. Alia told everyone about it on Instagram in June.

Who is Ranbir Kapoor’s Wife?

After dating for five years, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married at their house Vastu in April of this year. The couple is now going to have a child, and he was quoted by PTI as saying, “I am grateful, excited, nervous, and terrified.

Final Words

