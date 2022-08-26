What is the Net Worth of Rafer Alston? Know More About His Career, Personal Life, and Controversies!

Rafer Alston is a professional basketball player who has accumulated a net worth of 24 million dollars throughout the course of his career. On July 24, 1976, Rafer Alston was born in the city that is now known as New York. A point guard who is best known for his storied background in street ball, when he played under the name Skip 2 My Lou.

Early Life of Rafer Alston

Rafer Alston was born in the United States, in South Jamaica, Queens, and New York. Richard Alston and Geraldine Alston are his father and mother.

The basketball player didn’t have an easy childhood. His father was a drug addict who would rather live with his habit than do his job as a father.

Because of this, Richard was not a big part of his son’s life. Still, they had time together to talk about how much they liked the Georgetown Hoyas men’s basketball team and its head coach, John Thompson.

Also, the athlete’s parents were no longer together. After the divorce, though, they got back together.

Even though their kids didn’t like the choice, they never questioned it or brought it up in conversation. Still, it didn’t take long for everything to go wrong.

As a sophomore in high school, the point guard stopped going to school and would sleep until noon. Ramar, his older brother, went to jail when he was young for having weapons, while Racine, his twin sister, got pregnant when she was a teenager.

The icing on the cake was that the NBA player’s father had relapsed and needed money all the time to keep using drugs. Richard sold Rafer’s Michael Jordan rookie card and some other things to get money to buy drugs.

The former Raptors player would get very upset with his life, his parents, and his family. He was supposedly very angry that his mom couldn’t leave his dad.

He stopped going to school and started betting on sports as a way to rebel or ask for help. He used to roll dice and got really good at a gambling game called C-lo.

Geraldine was in school to become a nurse at the time, so she didn’t have much time to check up on her kids. She also had to move because she had to go to school.

From Where Did Rafer Complete His Studies?

Rafer frequently stayed at the home of Mike Bell, the basketball coach for the Catholic Youth Organization, prior to his father’s return. When Alston was just nine years old, his coach saw something special in him.

Bell would frequently show the street baller movies and highlights of Isiah Thomas. And Mike was a great role model and father figure for young Rafer.

The basketball player also had head coach Ron Naclerio and assistant coach Billy Medley watching out for him. They coached at Benjamin Cardozo High School, where Alston studied.

The NBA player missed so many classes in high school that he wasn’t allowed to play in many games. But he made it through his senior year, even though he didn’t have a high enough SAT score or GED to go to college.

Still, he went to Ventura College for his second year of college, where he took his education and basketball career more seriously. The athlete rarely missed a practice or a class.

Net Worth of Rafer Alston

The former Rockets player amassed most of his income through his National Basketball Association career. However, $28,129,531 is the total of his NBA career earnings. In addition, in 2009, he earned more than $4 million between the Nets and the Heat.

Furthermore, he earns a respectable income as an NBA scout for the Minnesota Timberwolves. In a similar vein, he received endorsements and funding from recognizable corporations. The basketball team he currently directs is called RA Elite Basketball 2027.

Personal Life of Rafer Alston

He is married to NBA star Ashely Walker. Before getting married in 2012, they were together for a while.

Walker used to work as a teacher in Fort Bend Independent School District. In the same way, she is a substitute teacher for her district right now.

Ashely works there as an Integrative Nutrition Health Coach and promotes learning and training that are good for the whole person. The teacher is also a motivational speaker and a personal trainer, as well as a health coach.

Also, the NBA player’s wife runs a Christian health ministry called Joy. Peace. Be You! In the same way, she started a charity called Ashley Walker’s Mission of Love.

Walker also had a role on the show Basketball Wives Miami when she was engaged to Alston. She is very involved in her neighborhood and loves to help out with good causes.

The motivational speaker is also very active on Instagram, where she sends her followers messages of love, hope, positivity, and empowerment. She also loves showing off her life, her kids, and her cooking skills on social media.

Ashley and Rafer have two sons and a daughter together. They are Jourdan Alston, Reese Alston, and Stella Rose Alston.

The athlete and his family live in a beautiful house in Queens, New York City. He also has a house in the Texas town of Missouri.

Career Life of Rafer Alston

Early Career

Rafer Alston played basketball in college for three years, one at Ventura College, one at Fresno City College, and one at Fresno State (1997–98). After that, he wore a red shirt for the 1995–96 season at Fresno City College.

Professional Career

Alston started his career by putting his name in for the 1998 NBA Draft. He was picked by the Milwaukee Bucks with the 39th pick in the second round. After that, the Toronto Raptors got Alston in a trade in 2003.

Alston became a starter for the Miami Heat in 2004 after playing for the Raptors. He played for a young Miami team that was led by rookie guard Dwyane Wade. He averaged 12 points and 4 assists per game.

In overtime, with only 0.5 seconds left, he made a shot that won the game against the Dallas Mavericks.

But in the summer of 2004, he signed a deal with the Toronto Raptors for more than one year. In the end, Alston was sent to the Houston Rockets on October 4, 2005, in exchange for guard Mike James.

During the 2006–07 season, Alston averaged 13.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1.6 steals per game.

At the end of the season, he was ninth in the NBA for steals, fourth for three-pointers made, and 23rd for assists.

Alston was banned from two games without pay for his part in a fight with Matt Barnes and Steve Nash after a no-call foul on November 12, 2008.

In a three-way trade on February 19, 2009, Alston was sent to the Orlando Magic. On April 30, 2009, in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, he helped the Orlando Magic beat the Philadelphia 76ers 4–2.

In the Finals, Alston also had an average of 10.6 points, 3.0 assists, and 2.2 rebounds. The following year, in 2009, Alston played for the New Jersey Nets.

Rumors and Controversy

Moving on to rumors and trouble, Rafer Alston was arrested in August 2007 and charged with being drunk in public and assault.

Even though the charges were dropped later, he was arrested again for a traffic violation.

Social Media Presence

Rafer Alston is very active on social networking sites like Instagram, which is a part of social media.

Rafer Alston’s social media account has a lot of followers because he is a successful athlete. His Instagram account, which is called @rafer724alston, has more than 4,300 followers.

The ex-social athlete’s media account is mostly filled with news, events, and highlights about basketball. Rafer Alston can be seen talking and coaching many basketball teams.

He also runs a programme for basketball players called Rafer Alston’s Elite Basketball programme. RA Elite is the name of the programme.

Conclusion

