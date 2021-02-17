Rafael Nadal out of Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia – Rafael Nadal finished 21st in the men’s singles title at the Grand Slam on Wednesday night, losing to Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the quarterfinals. Australian Open.
Tsitsipas dropped the first two sets, but defeated world number two Natalie 3-6, 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4, 7-5 in the set. The hour-long battle for the biggest Grand Slam victory of his career.
Nadal played a flawless first three sets, not allowing his service to break or even a break point, and he appeared to be in full control of the match. But in the third set tiebreaker he missed two overheads and sent a backhand width to give Chitsibas the tiebreaker and lifeline.
Then one lane turned into a street fight. Tsitsipas, who played on new legs after winning his fourth-round game on a walk, struggled increasingly in his service, refusing to give Nadal a chance to seize an advantage and pushing him into slower bugs as he grew tired.
Tsitsipas, who is 12 years younger than Natalie at 22, seemed to be gaining energy and a bounce on his step as he wore the warm evening, reaching balls he had not reached before, forcing Nadal to hit extra shots in almost every game of the battle.
In the fifth set, Nadal and Citzepas traded service games, Citzepas’ service became increasingly untouchable – he finished four consecutive aces 3-3 in the set – and Nadal struggled to stabilize almost every point. Nadal, who served 5-5 in the fifth set, made two errors to miss the first two points of the game and then missed widely in the forehand, giving Citsipas the opportunity to make the match.
Only with his friends and support team at the stand A snap lockdown in the middle of a small corona virus outbreakWhen it was over, Chitsibas abandoned his deception and formed a cross on his chest and looked up at the sky.
The final game is the microscope of the competition. An early lead for Natal, following which Citzepas retreated, gave Nadal a chance to defend himself with two match points, before netting a forehand volley and seeing Citzepas explode a backhand to capture the match.
“Moments like this have not happened much in my life,” said Citzepas, who beat Roger Federer, who won the ATP Tour finals in 2019, on the same court two years ago. “The extra thing is that I came back the way I did and the way I fought against Rafah.”
For Natale, the loss prevented him from collecting more Grand Slam singles championships than Roger Federer of Switzerland.
Federer has been sidelined with a knee injury Since the Australian Open last year, he has missed three Grand Slams since returning to tennis in August, just before the United States Open. He plans to return to the tournament in the coming weeks.
Nadal also skipped the United States Open, but he returned to the French Open weeks later, tying Federer with 20 singles titles.
Nadal never won this match once, in 2009, when he came close on other occasions, especially in 2012, when he lost to Novak Djokovic by five sets, lasting five hours and 53 minutes. The match will be played on faster hardcards that challenge Natalie than the slow red clay in Paris or the soft grass at Wimbledon, which causes less wear and tear on his body.
“Another story in my tennis career, another match I made in Australia,” Nadal said after the frustrated defeat. “I have to go home and practice to be good. That’s all. “
Natalie’s loss will make Djokovic’s bid for the ninth Australian Open singles title much easier. Djokovic will play 114th-ranked Aslan Karatsev in the semifinals on Thursday. If he wins it, he will face either Russia’s Tsitsipas or Daniel Medvedev in the final.
Nadal strained his lower back muscles while training in Adelaide before this match. The injury prevented him from following his usual routine for almost three weeks, but after a third-round victory over Britain’s Cameron Nori, he said the issue was largely resolved. He dominated Italy’s Fabio Fognini in the fourth round and did not lose a single set of matches before facing Sitsipas.
Tsitsipas had just one win in seven attempts against Natal in Wednesday night’s match. At first he tried to win by finishing points quickly and by avoiding the long rallies that Nadal uses to bring down his opponents. But Nadal hit the shots within inches of the lines where Sitsipas fought to get his scams.
Although Nadal was tired, Tsitsipas stayed behind and chased after something like a tennis rope-a-dope, keeping the ball in the game until Nadal burst into an error or gave Sitsipas a chance for a winner. He finally broke Natale in the ninth game of the fourth set and turned the match into a set battle as Nadal hit the net in the next match.
Nadal lost for the third time after winning the first two sets.
“There will be matches you lose like today against one of the best players in the world,” Nadal said. “This is something that happens.”
Chitsipas is now facing Daniel Medvedev of Russia In the semifinals. He said he was awake on Wednesday, feeling that things were going his way.
“Actually, nothing went in my head,” he said, and when asked what he thought, he began to turn the match his way. “I was kind of naked. No playing, no thinking. ”