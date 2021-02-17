Rafael Nadal out of Australian Open

Tsitsipas, who is 12 years younger than Natalie at 22, seemed to be gaining energy and a bounce on his step as he wore the warm evening, reaching balls he had not reached before, forcing Nadal to hit extra shots in almost every game of the battle.

In the fifth set, Nadal and Citzepas traded service games, Citzepas’ service became increasingly untouchable – he finished four consecutive aces 3-3 in the set – and Nadal struggled to stabilize almost every point. Nadal, who served 5-5 in the fifth set, made two errors to miss the first two points of the game and then missed widely in the forehand, giving Citsipas the opportunity to make the match.

Only with his friends and support team at the stand A snap lockdown in the middle of a small corona virus outbreakWhen it was over, Chitsibas abandoned his deception and formed a cross on his chest and looked up at the sky.

The final game is the microscope of the competition. An early lead for Natal, following which Citzepas retreated, gave Nadal a chance to defend himself with two match points, before netting a forehand volley and seeing Citzepas explode a backhand to capture the match.