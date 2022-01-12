Radhe Shyam – Release Date Is It Officially Confirmed?

Radhe Shyam, starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, is one of the most eagerly anticipated films in the Bahubali star’s filmography. A year after portraying a fearsome protagonist character in the SS Rajamouli-directed blockbuster, Prabhas’ amorous side will be explored in the forthcoming film.

As fans have been impatiently awaiting a preview of what will transpire in the film, the filmmakers will shortly release the official trailer for the film in the coming weeks.

Radhe Shyam, a forthcoming film, is expected to be a love drama of some sort.

The interesting trailer for the film, which was published roughly two months ago, surprised and delighted viewers. The trailer showed Prabhas with a new, yet uncomfortably familiar, appearance.

It alluded to the twists and turns that will take place in the film. Here is all you need to know about the film’s impending trailer.

The Release Date and Timing of Radhe Shyam’s Trailer

The creators of the next film have organised a trailer launch event in Hyderabad, which is expected to draw in over 40,000 people, according to reports. Pooja Hegde, who plays the lead role in the film, also shared the news of the trailer’s debut on her Twitter account, which she has now deleted. Pooja Hegde shared the teaser for her forthcoming romance drama, which will be released on December 23, 2021, on her social media accounts.

What Is the Best Place to See the Radhe Shyam Trailer?

The teaser for the forthcoming film will be unveiled during a fan gathering on March 22nd. Prabhas and Pooja Hegde will be in attendance to debut the teaser, which will be followed by a Q&A session.

For those who are unable to attend the event in person, it will be shown live on YouTube. “The stage has been prepared,” Pooja Hegde wrote in a Facebook post announcing the news. The beginning of a love tale is about to begin. The Radhe Shyam trailer will be released tomorrow.

The Premise and Actors of the Film Radhe Shyam

At this time, there is no information regarding the film’s plot available from the producers. However, as the songs that the filmmakers published previously indicate, the film will be a love drama in which the audience will experience different sides of the two main characters.

Despite the fact that Prabhas would portray Vikramaditya in the next film, the role played by Pooja Hegde will be known as Prerana. Additionally, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Jagapathi Babu, Priyadarsi Pulikonda, Murli Sharma, Riddhi Kumar, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Sathyan and other actors appeared in this production.

The film’s production began in January 2020 but was abruptly interrupted owing to the COVID-19 epidemic that hit the country. The movie will be released in five different languages. The film will now be released on January 14, 2022, according to the latest schedule.

Release Date of Radhe Shyam’s Release

The film was originally set to be released on 14,January 2022 according to the studio. Because of the COVID-19 situation, the film was postponed later in July 2021.

The production team announced that the film would be released on 14,January 2022, the day of the Makar Sankranti festival, but the new COVID-19 variant ruined this plan as well, and the film has now been postponed once more until further notice.

