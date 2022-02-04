Queer Eye Season 7- Release Date & Confirmation on Netflix!

Season 6 of Queer Eye was the best way to finish the year 2021 since it was filled with nothing but wholesome moments, amazing life lessons, and our Fab Five performing the do-si-do in good ol’ Texas.

Season 6 of Queer Eye was the perfect way to end the year 2021.

In order to keep everyone up to date on the future of this Netflix original series, we’ve compiled everything we’ve learned so far about Queer Eye season 7.

The Premiere Date for Queer Eye Season 7

We have no official season 7 release date since there has been no announcement of a season 7 release date, and it is impossible to forecast one because each season has been published in a significantly different season from the last.

However, we anticipate that season 7 of Queer Eye will premiere in the fall or winter of 2022, depending on when you are reading this.

(Keep your fingers crossed!) Naturally, all of our predictions should be taken with a grain of salt because nothing has been verified, but because we are both avid fans of Queer Eye, we hope that everything turns out to be correct. In the meanwhile, be sure to watch every single season of Queer Eye, which is currently available exclusively on Netflix!

What Is the Total Number of Seasons of Queer Eye?

At the time of this writing, there are seven official seasons of Queer Eye available on Netflix. In all, seven seasons have been released, with six of them being the original series that we fell in love with back in 2018, and one season being the just as unique spin-off dubbed Queer Eye:

We’re in Japan! The first four seasons of the series each contain a total of eight episodes, followed by seasons 5 and 6, which each have a total of ten episodes each.

Each season of We’re in Japan! Features four episodes, with each episode lasting less than an hour in length, regardless of the season.

Will There Be a Seventh Season of Queer Eye?

At this moment, Netflix has not announced a seventh season of Stranger Things. However, given the success of Queer Eye season 6, we may expect a new season or two to be released in the near future.

We’ll keep you informed as soon as we (hopefully) obtain confirmation of a season 7 renewal. Continue reading to find out what you can anticipate from this season, as well as when it is likely to be released.

The Cast of Queer Eye for the Straight Guy Season 7

If we get a new season, you can know that your beloved Fab Five — Bobby Berk, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness, and Antoni Porowski — will be back to not only deliver funny one-liners, but also to offer individuals all around the world spectacular makeovers as part of their mission.

